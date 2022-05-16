ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Texas Restaurants You Didn't Know Were Owned By Celebrities

By Brittany Cristiano
 4 days ago
Celebrity restaurants are all over the globe, and there are even a few Texas locations that exist on that list. Some of them include Jimmy Buffet's San Antonio Margaritaville and Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen in Austin and Houston.

There are some Lone Star State eateries that aren't so obviously named but are quietly owned by celebrities. It's not many, but there may be more to come in the next few years as Texas seemingly fills up with celebrities.

Let's take a look at what Texas food joints you probably go to often that are actually owned by famous people.

The Rustic

Co-owned by Texas country singer Pat Green, The Rustic has become a popular spot for Texans. They can enjoy the daily live music performances from well-known and local acts, drink a beer, eat bar food, and forget about the real world.

There are four locations around the state, and each one of them serves up a good time for music fans and brunch connoisseurs, alike.

Walton's Fancy & Staple

Austinite Sandra Bullock owns this super cute 6th St. deli that serves all sorts of sandwiches, but you'll probably never see her there. Brunch is a popular eat here, especially the hearty ham and egg tartine, or the french toast.

If you're not there for the food, at least visit the impressive flower shop where you can bring home a custom bouquet or a mini succulent garden.

BIRD Bakery

Actor Armie Hammer and TV personality Elizabeth Chambers opened this quaint San Antonio bakery in 2012. There are over 16 decadent cupcake flavors, silky pies, and a light menu of sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Chambers, a Texas girl herself, still keeps the S.A. location booming with business, and has opened up another location in Dallas and Colorado.

