A sunflower garden was recently planted in Mendota and inspired by one of the Mendota Garden Club’s newest and youngest members. Khloe Henry of Mendota isn’t old enough to drive yet, but she is interested in gardening, and the club started the project for her after she stated numerous times her interest in sunflowers. The garden near the intersection of U.S. Route 34 and 52 will start to bloom in mid to late summer however they’ll be up through late fall.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO