Two of the Pittsburgh Pirates most important prospects, Oneil Cruz and Nick Gonzales, have started to hit much better in recent weeks. Two of the Pittsburgh Pirates most important prospects, Oneil Cruz and Nick Gonzales, didn’t start 2022 off on the right foot. However, they’ve both been heating up in recent weeks. They’ve both put together a nice stretch of games recently that, hopefully, can help them set the trend for themselves for the rest of the season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO