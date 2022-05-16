Reminder With Hot Temperatures In Midland Odessa: ROLL THE WINDOWS DOWN

Well, here we are... 41 days away from the official first day of summer. Even though for most of us the official kickoff to summer is Memorial Day weekend in a couple of weeks, the calendar says it's June 21st. We've been watering outdoor plants, whatever grass we may have on our properties, as well as flowers we've either planted this spring or they're annuals and they've returned-since Easter weekend. But that was before... Before all the 100-degree days that we seem to always get here in the summer months that string consecutively together. And it doesn't look like this summer will be very forgiving when it comes to those temperatures and the rainfall; or should we say lack thereof.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO