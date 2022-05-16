ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Reminder With Hot Temperatures In Midland Odessa: ROLL THE WINDOWS DOWN

By Gunner
 4 days ago
Or better yet--either leave them at home in the AC or turn your AC on and leave the car running while you run in somewhere. With high temperatures in the 100's this week-I thought it might be a good time to remind everyone that a hot car or truck IS NO...

Midland, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

