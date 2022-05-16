ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Space Adventure Immersive Exhibit 7/7/22 – 8/31/22

 4 days ago

Thursday, 07/07/2022, 10:00 am – 06:00 pm – 08/31/2022. Space Adventure is a must-see, family-friendly, immersive exhibit that celebrates man's arrival on the Moon. This unique experience features more than 300 original NASA items.

The French Horn Collective at Artscape May 29 FREE! 5/29/22

The French Horn Collective at Artscape May 29 FREE!. Save the date! May 29th: The Global Arts Project and The Collins Park Neighborhood Association Present: The ARTSCAPE Concert Series Celebrating Memorial Day Weekend! Featuring The French Horn Collective Allstars! A fusion of Gypsy Jazz, Traditional Jazz, French Standards, Original Compositions, and Hot Swing. A collective of world-class vocalists and instrumentalists to accompany leader Vincent Raffard, a.k.a The French Horn. 5-7 pm. It’s also Family Day at the Bass Museum next door; the museum is also FREE, from 2-4 PM. A day for the whole family!
MIAMI BEACH, FL
soulofmiami.org

Summer Exhibition Openings and Resident 6/8/22

Oolite Arts presents two new summer exhibitions: “Lean-To,” Oolite’s annual artist-in-residence exhibition featuring works by 15 Miami-based artists, and “At The Edge,” highlighting six female artists who are working in hard-edge abstraction. Both exhibits open Wednesday, June 8 at 924 & 928 Lincoln Road with a public reception from 7 to 9 p.m. During the special evening, art lovers can tour the two exhibits and visit the current resident artists in their studios to gain insight into their creative practices. RSVP at https://oolitearts.org/event/summer-exhibition-openings-resident-night/.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
soulofmiami.org

Get Your Kids Really Cookin This Summer! Register Now For The Kids Culinary Camp At The Iconic Biltmore Hotel

Get Your Kids Really Cookin This Summer! Register Now For The Kids Culinary Camp At The Iconic Biltmore Hotel. Monday, 06/13/2022 – 08/12/2022, 09:00 am – 02:00 pm. The Biltmore Hotel announces its acclaimed culinary academy has returned and aspiring chefs of all ages are now invited to reserve their spots. Children of ages 9 to 16 can enroll into a unique hands-on culinary camp led by renowned Biltmore chefs. As one of the few hotels in the country with a leisure cooking school, the Biltmore’s Culinary Academy is where future foodies learn how to work within the kitchen while gaining tremendous insight in the culinary field covering topics such as:
CORAL GABLES, FL
Whisk your worries away: Celebrate National Whiskey Day at Negroni Midtown 5/21/22

Whisk your worries away: Celebrate National Whiskey Day at Negroni Midtown. Saturday, 05/21/2022, 11:00 am – 01:00 am, 05/22/2022. Toast to World Whiskey Day on Saturday, May 21 with a visit to Negroni featuring a specially curated menu of whiskey-infused dishes and crafted cocktails. The Midtown Miami hot spot will be serving a Whiskey Flight ($40) with a variety of whiskeys from around the world including Legent, Glenfiddich, Yamazaki and Johnnie Walker served with a side of chocolate and nuts. For happy hour, their popular Irish Mule will be available for $8 along with mouthwatering Drunk Chicken Wings, made with Japanese whiskey sauce, topped with sesame seeds. Enjoy the ultimate Whiskey celebration by dining al fresco on their patio or opt for a spot inside, accompanied with a live DJ pumping tunes all day. Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant directly at (786) 510-0075.
MIAMI, FL
Pizza Making Class 6/7/22

From 6:30-8:30 p.m., guests in attendance will receive hands-on instruction by Fratelli’s master pizza maker and learn how to make and stretch their own individual pizza dough with fresh toppings using Neapolitan hand techniques. Enjoy a complimentary welcome glass of Prosecco at arrival, passed bites such as cacio &...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
AfroPunk comes to Overtown

Known for its annual music festivals in predominantly Black cities like Brooklyn and Atlanta, AfroPunk is set to make its Miami debut this weekend, beginning Friday in Overtown. Planet AFROPUNK Live: Miami will feature three days of food, drinks, music, merchandise, art and technology at and around The Urban, located...
MIAMI, FL
Music in the Park at Gulfstream Park Village 5/20/22 – 5/22/22

Gulfstream Park’s Music in the Park, featuring the greatest collection of local homegrown performers, will continue through the spring with weekly duos and trios performing outside on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at the Village Center Stage. All show times are from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Below is the full schedule of performers and their descriptions. Performances are subject to change; cancellations may occur due to inclement weather.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
The 10 Best Miami Tourist Attractions That Are Actually Worth Visiting

Few cities in America combine the allure of a luxurious vacation with unapologetic tourist traps quite like Miami. For every postcard-perfect beach and provocative art installation, there’s a promoter hocking “VIP” club packages and a restaurant charging $50 for a bowl of spaghetti. So knowing which Miami tourist attraction is worth your time and money, and what’s a classic Miami scam, is crucial.
MIAMI, FL
We Belong Here Announces 2-Day Return To Miami

Come as you are and be welcomed to the streets of Miami as We Belong Here music festival announces its 2023 festival return. Next year, fans will be partying it up on the city’s eccentric beaches for two days instead of one, making for a killer weekend. This year,...
MIAMI, FL
First marijuana dispensary can now open in Miami

Miami finally allowed the city's first medicinal marijuana dispensary to open last week after years of pushback. Although medicinal marijuana was approved by Florida in 2016, the city's long-held stance of prohibiting dispensaries was overturned in a dramatic policy move. Vote on last Thursday allowed locals to operate a marijuana dispensary at 90 NE 11th St., near nightclubs E11even and Space, with the help of a registered dispensary firm.
MIAMI, FL
What Reinaldo Valdes Realtor for 52 Years, Says About the State of Real-Estate in Miami

Reinaldo Valdes is one of the most well-known and respected realtors in Miami with his 52 plus years of experience. It is with great pleasure that we at Calle Ocho News bring you some insight into the Miami real estate market of 2022. To do this we sat down with a local realtor serving Miami-Dade County in many ways for the past 52 years Reinaldo “Rey” Valdes whom is also the founder of Global Compass Real Estate Investments Corp..
MIAMI, FL
From Boxer To Business Owner, JD Martinez Does It All

From brand endorsements to investments, athletes have long been a part of the business world. Digitalization and technical advancement have unlocked more opportunities for businesses to grow. This has even encouraged sports personalities to join the league and venture into entrepreneurship. Professional boxer John David Martinez is a perfect example here. After a successful journey into the sports industry, he decided to expand his career beyond the ring, and he has been successful there too. Residing in Miami, John was born in Florida. Although born into a family of entrepreneurs, John has always been passionate about boxing. He started his...
MIAMI, FL
Longtime South Florida Car Dealer Magnate Gus Machado Dies

A legendary name in the world of car dealerships in South Florida has died. Gus Machado, who owned several dealerships across Miami-Dade County and made Gus Machado Ford into one of the largest in the car dealers in history, died at the age of 87 according to a Twitter post from Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo.
HIALEAH, FL
Mayor reacts to issue of Southland Mall's sale

Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott on Thursday, May 5, released a video statement about the sale of Southland Mall located in the heart of the town’s business area. It was announced on Mar. 2 that long-troubled Southland Mall had been sold to a team of two companies — private equity investor Electra America and developer BH Group — for $100.35 million. They plan to revitalize the mall shopping area and build residential developments on part of the property.
CUTLER BAY, FL
In Need of Soul Food? Try These 4 Restaurants in Miami--Where You Might Spot a Celebrity

Soul food, an African-American form of cooking that originated from the South, is a staple in Miami. These four restaurants specialize in its American and/or Caribbean forms. Bar One - Housed on the marina, this eatery promises two things–awesome views of the water, and a menu filled with impressive meat and seafood entrees reminiscent of the Caribbean. Its menu of oxtails, lobster, lamb chops, and reflects the eclectic vibes of Miami. Owned by Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey, an alum of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the establishment is known to attract a few reality stars and artists.
MIAMI, FL
Duo caught stealing catalytic converter on video in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A troubling trend caught on camera after a duo took off with a catalytic converter in seconds. That’s a part of a car’s exhaust system, which is valuable on the black market for its metals. One man is seen on video crawling underneath a...
MIRAMAR, FL

