Space Adventure Immersive Exhibit 7/7/22 – 8/31/22

Whisk your worries away: Celebrate National Whiskey Day at Negroni Midtown. Saturday, 05/21/2022, 11:00 am – 01:00 am, 05/22/2022. Toast to World Whiskey Day on Saturday, May 21 with a visit to Negroni featuring a specially curated menu of whiskey-infused dishes and crafted cocktails. The Midtown Miami hot spot will be serving a Whiskey Flight ($40) with a variety of whiskeys from around the world including Legent, Glenfiddich, Yamazaki and Johnnie Walker served with a side of chocolate and nuts. For happy hour, their popular Irish Mule will be available for $8 along with mouthwatering Drunk Chicken Wings, made with Japanese whiskey sauce, topped with sesame seeds. Enjoy the ultimate Whiskey celebration by dining al fresco on their patio or opt for a spot inside, accompanied with a live DJ pumping tunes all day. Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant directly at (786) 510-0075.

