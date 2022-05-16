311 Announce 2022 Fall Tour Including Six Full Album Shows

Kings Island is known for having great roller coasters, and a fun atmosphere, but did you know they have concerts?. Kings Island is an Amusement Park located in Mason, Ohio. It's not too far of a drive from the Tri-State being fairly close to Cincinnati (I like to use big cities as location points so I can gauge how far I am from something). Kings Island is known for its many roller coasters, and is a great place for those seeking a thrill! In the summertime, they also have a waterpark called Soak City for those hot summer days.

MASON, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO