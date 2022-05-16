ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revamped PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Partially Revealed Ahead Of Launch

By Rob Rich
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're only weeks away from the arrival of Sony's revamped PlayStation Plus subscription in the U.S., and now we finally know some of the games...

SVG

This Xbox Outage Was As Bad As Everyone Is Saying

Xbox Live had a rough go of it over the weekend, with reports of outages covering an almost 36 hours period. Anyone familiar with modern consoles and video games will know that services occasionally have unplanned outages, and while fans are usually still upset, these outages don't last too long. Unfortunately for Xbox, issues started on Friday evening, with players reporting that they could not play any of their digital games, and were receiving messages that the person who bought the game needed to sign in. There were signs of resolution early Saturday, but the service quickly had issues again, resulting in the outage lasting until Sunday. This resulted in a bunch of Xbox owners being unable to play any games on their consoles over the weekend, which brought up some issues with always-online consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Does the PS5 play Blu-ray and movies?

Does the PS5 play Blu-ray discs? Yes, it will, assuming you have the console edition - aka, the version of the PlayStation 5 that actually has a disc drive into which the blu-ray disc can be inserted, and not the PS5 Digital Edition, which has no disc drive. Don't worry - Blu-rays that worked on your PS4 will work on your PS5, and the PS5 also has some 4K tricks to boast for those new movies and tv shows.
TV SHOWS
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Sees Major Drop In Subscribers

Back in March, PlayStation announced that it would be overhauling its online gaming service PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games online, and PlayStation Now, a cloud streaming service, into one single package. The package which is being called All-New PlayStation Plus is to be the rival to competitor...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Lifetime Nintendo Switch Sales Pass PS4 in United States

The Nintendo Switch has officially passed the PlayStation 4 in sales in the United States. It goes without saying that the Nintendo Switch and PS4 have been the biggest gaming consoles of the last decade, with major franchises like Uncharted, The Last of Us, Mario, Zelda, and many others thriving on their respective platforms. The PlayStation 4 got a huge advantage over the Xbox One in 2013 after the latter had a dismal reveal, which concerned many about the future of Microsoft's console. Although a lot of this was reversed before launch, Xbox spent most of the generation making up for its mistakes and has since made major advancements with things like Xbox Game Pass. Nevertheless, the PS4 largely remained the dominant console.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Smyths Toys consoles available now – how to buy

UPDATE: The PS5 disc edition is now available to pre-order at Smyths Toys. Bundles are sold out at Game. Read on for more information.It’s almost been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released in the UK, yet we’re all still here, scratching our heads and struggling desperately to find a console.Why? It’s all thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, of course. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of, both online and in-store. And when consoles do finally arrive, they are often snapped up in a matter of...
FIFA
ComicBook

Dead Space Remake Release Date Revealed

EA has announced a release date for its remake of Dead Space. More specifically, EA has revealed that the remake of the sci-fi survival-horror classic is releasing on January 27, 2023 via the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X. There's no word of PS4 and Xbox One versions, nor any other console or platform like Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, or Amazon Luna. In other words, the Frostbite remake from EA motive will be a "next-gen" exclusive.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Pick Up an Xbox Series S For Just $448

The light at the end of the tunnel has finally appeared in the scramble to pick up the latest generation of gaming consoles, at least on the Microsoft side of things. Right now, not only can you pick up the Xbox Series S for 10% off, but you can also get your hands on the Xbox Series X, both on Amazon AU.
RETAIL
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Is Securing Some Huge New Free Games

It looks as if PlayStation Plus subscribers could be in for a big - if decidedly spooky - win when the overhauled service lands next month. If you've been paying attention, you'll know that we're just a few weeks away from the arrival of the all-new PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers. And yet, to the frustration of so many, we still have no idea exactly which games to expect from each tier.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft+ Classics Announced for PlayStation Plus

Ubisoft has announced that Ubisoft+, its own subscription service with various first-party video games, is officially coming to PlayStation in the future. While no definitive release for that has been announced, a smaller version of the subscription service called Ubisoft+ Classics will launch starting on May 24th as part of the new tiered version of the PlayStation Plus subscription service. Ubisoft+ Classics will include a selection of popular Ubisoft video games and access to those will be granted to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers and bundled with the service.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘MultiVersus’ cinematic trailer confirms an Open Beta this July

The Warner Bros. upcoming Super Smash Bros.-inspired arena-fighter MultiVersus has had a new trailer, with an Open Beta starting soon. Developed by Player First games, the fighting game had a new trailer today (May 16) that showed off the colourful cast of characters and revealed the Open Beta date, which will begin in July.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Sony WH-1000XM5 Review: The Price Of More Clarity

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. With travel nearing pre-pandemic levels, and remote working showing no signs of going away for many people, active noise cancelling (ANC) headphones are arguably more relevant than ever before. The arrival of Sony's WH-1000XM5, then, is a big deal, not least because its predecessors have been widely credited with setting competitive fires under Bose and, in the process, kicking off a fresh round of wireless headphones wars. For 2022, the newest models raise the tech stakes and the price tag.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting One of the Best Xbox 360 Games

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting one of the best Xbox 360 games at some point this year. Many are referring to 2022 as a quiet year for the Switch, but the reality is it's a had couple noteworthy releases already, plus Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and more coming later this year. It's not the Switch's greatest year, but it's far from a quiet year. And now Switch users can also anticipate the recent remaster of Alan Wake.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

