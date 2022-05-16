ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

There's a New Official Beer of Acadiana and It's Time We Admit It

By Michael Dot Scott
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAy4L_0fg32Pke00

For as long as we can remember, Bud Light has always been considered to be the “official” beer of Acadiana. However, it seems as if that crown has changed hands but none of us have admitted it.

Jordan Strauss, Getty Images

The Official Beer Of Cajun Country

For decades, if you ask anyone from Acadiana what beer they drink, it’s always been about a 75% chance the answer is Bud Light.

Drinking Bud Light almost became a badge of honor as if to say “I’m from Acadiana and proud of it”.

Having a fridge full of Bud Light in Acadiana was a way of you’re local without ever actually having to say it.

However, over the past 7 years or so, there has been a quiet shift in what could be considered the “official” beer of Acadiana, and it seems like no one wants to admit it.

Is it because by crowning a new “official ” beer of Cajuns and Creoles in Acadiana we feel as if we’re disrespecting the culture of generations before is?

It’s quite possible, but the fact of the matter is that there has been a seismic shift in the beer of choice in Acadiana, and it’s time we admit it.

We need to talk about Michelob Ultra y’all.

Think about the last time you were tailgating, at a crawfish boil, Festival, pool party, etc. What beer did you see there?

Over the years, you’ve probably noticed that time and time again, it’s Michelob Ultra you’re seeing and drinking instead of Bud Light.

So, if we’re being completely honest with ourselves and answering without fear…is Michelob Ultra now the “official” beer of Acadiana?

We’ve asked a few folks we trust who own bars, restaurants, and grocery stores what they’re seeing sales-wise on this very important matter, and the overwhelming response was “Yes. Michelob Ultra sales have definitely overtaken Bud Light to become the new ‘official beer’ of Acadiana”.

We’re not just talking in one specific area in Acadiana either. We’re talking in just about every city in Acadiana, Michelob Ultra has become the top choice in Acadiana.

What do you think? Has Michelob Ultra become the new “official” beer of Acadiana?

Let us know!

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

Image of

Source: There’s a New ‘Official Beer’ of Acadiana and It’s Time We Admit It

Comments / 0

Related
B93

3 Things That Everyone Who Goes To Whataburger Knows

In Texas, we *LOVE* us some Whataburger! And if you ever leave the state for any reason, you miss one being nearby to grab a tasty #1 and a Dr Pepper Shake! And even though there are locations that are starting to pop-up in other states (Patrick Mahomes has brought the Texas favorite to Missouri!) among other locations, we all know there are certain things you can always count on when you stop by the big Orange W BESIDES the drive-thru line being long:
TEXAS STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
US105

Texas Crawfish Lover Saved a Life at H-E-B, Goes Viral on TikTok

If you saw something from the seafood department moving around on the floor of a grocery store, what would you do? Would you take it home with you?. A Houston woman saved a life and got a free pet from her local H-E-B, after picking up a stray crawfish and giving it a new home. A store employee told Jenifer Mejia she could keep it, and the TikTok video of her putting the animal in her aquarium racked up over 3.8 million views and over 455,000 likes.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Beer#Acadiana#Food Drink#Beverages#Cajuns#Creoles#Michelob Ultra Y
99.9 KTDY

Indoor Water Park in Foley, Alabama Sets Opening Date

Earlier this year we told you about a huge indoor waterpark coming to Foley, Alabama within The Park at OWA. We now know when it will open up. It was announced late last week that Tropic Falls Indoor Water Park will open on Monday, June 27 with tickets going on sale on May 25.
FOLEY, AL
99.9 KTDY

Baton Rouge Mother Seeing Double: 3 Sets of Twins

A Baton Rouge mother is seeing double (again) after giving birth to her third set of twins. According to The Advocate, Baton Rouge resident Courtney Spears' latest delivery brings her total number of children to 7, with six of those children being a twin. What are the odds of a...
Power 95.9

Home Slice Pizza Texarkana Now Open for Take-Out Only

Texarkana has a new pizza restaurant! Home Slice Pizza is located off Hwy 82 East in the former Dugout building. Indoor dining is not open for business yet but Take-out Pizza is now available through their drive-thru window. " Our indoor dining is not quite ready yet but hopefully we...
TEXARKANA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
99.9 KTDY

Iconic Opelousas Venue Destroyed By Fire

Just hours after Opelousas restaurant Frank's Poboys announced it was closing after 70 years in business, another longstanding business in the city was ravaged by fire. Firefighters responded to the call at Toby's Lounge and Reception Center around 2 p.m. Not too long after firefighters responded, the first photos from the scene appeared on social media.
OPELOUSAS, LA
99.9 KTDY

New Activewear Company is Set to Open in Lafayette

There is a new activewear company coming to Lafayette. Athleta will be opening soon in the Ambassador Crossing shopping center right next to Crust Pizza at 4233 Ambassador Caffery Suite 102. Athleta offers a range of activewear-inspired products for all body types of women and girls. This company is no...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Let’s Revisit One of the First Viral Videos From Lafayette [Video]

The "New Iberia Haircut" was possibly the first local viral video, but let us not forget about the KATC live shot affectionately titled "Stop That Em-Effa". In September of 2008, KATC's Louis David went live from the Walmart on Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette where a man was hit by a car in the parking lot chasing a purse thief who had stolen Adams' sister's purse.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy