BERLIN, Md. – Fire officials say one person was able to escape a fire Thursday morning in Berlin. At around 8:45 a.m., firefighters responded to 9614 Mary Road for a reported fire involving a shed and travel trailer. On arrival, firefighters found a 10×10 shed behind the residence completely involved in fire and had extended into a nearby travel trailer, with an occupant still inside. A neighbor reportedly noticed the fire and was able to alert residents and the person sleeping in the travel trailer, and the occupant was able to escape unharmed.

BERLIN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO