ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Has Cathie Wood's ARKK Bottomed? Here's a Look at the Chart.

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report has held investors' attention for several years. When the covid-19 pandemic struck, it was hit hard like everything else.

The fund's manager, Cathie Wood, came to prominence for her bullish stance on Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. The electric-vehicle maker was an intense battleground stock. Once the bulls won out and Tesla ran to a market cap in excess of $1 trillion, Wood was well-known for her correct call.

That and the rush to growth stocks led to surging inflow for her Ark ETF products, with the flagship fund, ARKK, getting most of the attention. From the Covid low to the February 2021 high, the shares nearly quintupled.

Wood & Co. have gone from famous to infamous in a hurry, as the ARKK ETF has fallen almost 80% from that high to last week’s low.

Now, though, there is some promise that ARKK could be finding its footing.

Trading ARKK Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iUE5Z_0fg2ummr00
Weekly chart of ARKK. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

The weekly chart above highlights a few prominent areas, perhaps most notably the $33 to $35 range.

This level was support in the fourth quarter of 2018, when the markets saw a sharp Fed-induced selloff. It was also support during the covid selloff in 2020.

Otherwise, this has been the bottom of the range for the prior four years, while $50 has acted as a sort of loose level of resistance. That was until ARKK underwent a powerful breakout in 2020.

On May 12 ARKK rallied 5.6%. On May 13 it closed 12% higher. In all, the ETF had climbed more than 24% from May 12's low to May 13's close.

At last check on May 16 it’s down about 3.5%, which isn’t bad considering the rally we’ve seen over the past few days.

It’s currently stalling near $45 and struggling with its 10-day moving average. That’s only natural after such a big fall.

Despite a strong finish last week, ARKK still ended up lower on the week, down for its sixth straight week. Since it closed near the week’s high, though, it leaves us with the potential for a weekly-up rotation over $45.

If that happens and ARKK doesn’t reverse lower, we could be looking at a potential push toward $53.

There we find a few measures, mainly the May high and the declining 10-week moving average. ARKK hasn’t tested the latter in more than six weeks.

If it blows through that level, then we could be looking at a potential rally into the mid-$60s, where ARKK finds its 23.6% retracement and declining 21-week moving average.

If we never get that weekly-up rotation over $45 and ARKK continues lower, keep an eye on this key $33 to $35 area.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Tesla whale calls for $15 billion stock buyback after share price craters

In a tweet to Martin Viecha, Tesla's senior director of investor relations, Tesla bull Leo Koguan said the company should immediately announce that it plans to buy back $5 billion of Tesla shares this year and $10 billion next year. Tesla shares closed down more than 6% on Wednesday amid...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Gives Himself a Second Chance to Sell an Unusual Machine

Billionaire Elon Musk is giving himself a second chance. The richest man in the world has been trying for several months now to draw attention to a product he considers revolutionary. So far, he has failed to do so despite having millions of fans and investors more often than not ready to buy his promises.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkk#Arkk Bottomed#Ark Innovation Fund#Ark Innovation Etf Report#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#Covid#Wood Co#Arkk Stock#Fed
TheStreet

Here's Why Harley-Davidson Is Pausing All Production

Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Harley-Davidson, Inc. Report bikes are known for being loud and intense, but supply chain issues are forcing the company to go quiet for the next two weeks. The Milwaukee-based company announced that it will suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding its electric vehicle line LiveWire.
CARS
TheStreet

Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

Billionaire Warren Buffet has been acquiring stocks on the dip during the recent market downturn and bulking up his stakes in oil companies such as Occidental ( (OXY) - Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter. The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla's...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Trading Target Stock After Earnings Plunge and Bear Market Hits Retail

Not long ago, high-quality retailers were a safe haven for investors. I had said these were some of the best names in the market at the time. My, have times changed, and quickly. Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report is just the latest example, down about 28% on Wednesday. Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report felt something similar with its 11.8% decline on Tuesday, its largest one-day decline in 35 years.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Ease; Powell Reiterates Fed Resolve on Inflation; Housing Data; Target; JPMorgan - 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Wednesday, May 18:. U.S. equity futures were lower on Wednesday following a Tuesday rally. On Wall Street, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated a 50-point opening bell tick lower while those linked the S&P 500, which is down 14% for the year, are priced for a 12-point move to the downside. Futures linked to the Nasdaq are looking at a 70-point opening-bell slide.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Semiconductor Stocks Face Slump Again

Semiconductors sold off on Wednesday along with the broader stock market as retailers warned of rising inventory levels as consumer confidence weakens as high inflation rates persist. Semiconductor stocks have been in a steep decline with the massive shortage in chips globally. The sector faced another tough day with declines...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I want to buy more Marvell Technology

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Marvell Technology Inc: "They are the best when it comes to 5G, the best in high-performance computing. But remember, those things have fallen out of favor right now. ... I'd like to buy more [for the Charitable Trust.] That's the way to go."
STOCKS
TheStreet

BJ's Stock Leaps After Q1 Earnings Beat As Bulk Discount Retailer Keeps Lid On Costs Amid Inflation Surge

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) - Get BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as the smaller bulk-discount rival to Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report kept a lid on cost increases that plagued profit updates from retailing giants Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon, Clorox on Bank of America List of Stocks Hurt by Inflation

Inflation is rampant, as you’ve undoubtedly noticed during your recent shopping trips. Consumer prices soared 8.3% in the 12 months through April. In your investing, you might want to stay away from stocks that suffer during inflationary periods. On May 17, TheStreet gave you names from a Bank of America list of stocks that do well in those times.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tech Stocks Weather Tough Week

You know things are bad when you're nostalgic for Friday the 13th. In the last week tech stocks have taken a severe pounding as if some the biggest names in the sector crossed paths with a platoon of black cats. The market has been by such factors as inflation, rising...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Crypto Prices Tumble as Stock Market Falls

Cryptocurrency prices were falling on Wednesday as tumbling retail stocks and inflation fears battered Wall Street. Bitcoin was down about 4% to $28,998, and down nearly 60% from its Nov. 10 high of $69,044.77. Ethereum lost 4.5% to $1,961 and dogecoin was off 4.7% to $0.085271 at last check, according...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
85K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy