Woman crashes stolen Tesla into another Tesla at charging station, Nevada cops say

A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing a Tesla and crashing it into another Tesla while attempting to flee from police, local media reports.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested and faces a charge of grand larceny of a vehicle , KIRO 7 reported.

The car was stolen from the parking lot of the Excalibur Hotel & Casino, near the Las Vegas strip, at around 1:30 a.m. on May 13, News 3 reported. The owner of the vehicle tracked it to a charging station in Primm, a community about 45 miles south of Las Vegas, according to the outlet.

The woman driving the stolen vehicle crashed into another Tesla at the charging station while attempting to escape police, causing significant damage to the vehicle, Fox 5 reported. Afterward, Nevada Highway Patrol officers detained the woman, the outlet reported.

The woman’s bail was set at $5,000, KIRO 7 reported.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Durham crash leaves one dead after Tesla goes airborne, lands on I-40, police say

Elon Musk gets 100-acre offer to move Twitter headquarters. ‘Rename it Twitter, Texas’

Driverless car is pulled over by cops, but then it drives away, California video shows