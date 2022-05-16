ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman crashes stolen Tesla into another Tesla at charging station, Nevada cops say

By Vandana Ravikumar
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A Las Vegas woman is accused of stealing a Tesla and crashing it into another Tesla while attempting to flee from police, local media reports.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested and faces a charge of grand larceny of a vehicle , KIRO 7 reported.

The car was stolen from the parking lot of the Excalibur Hotel & Casino, near the Las Vegas strip, at around 1:30 a.m. on May 13, News 3 reported. The owner of the vehicle tracked it to a charging station in Primm, a community about 45 miles south of Las Vegas, according to the outlet.

The woman driving the stolen vehicle crashed into another Tesla at the charging station while attempting to escape police, causing significant damage to the vehicle, Fox 5 reported. Afterward, Nevada Highway Patrol officers detained the woman, the outlet reported.

The woman’s bail was set at $5,000, KIRO 7 reported.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Durham crash leaves one dead after Tesla goes airborne, lands on I-40, police say

Elon Musk gets 100-acre offer to move Twitter headquarters. ‘Rename it Twitter, Texas’

Driverless car is pulled over by cops, but then it drives away, California video shows

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Charging Station#Property Crime#Kiro 7#News 3#Fox 5#Nevada Highway Patrol#Mcclatchy News
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

5K+
Followers
640
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy