ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Human remains found along rail tracks on southside of San Francisco

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESMNw_0fg2siKN00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) –  San Francisco police said Monday they are investigating the discovery of human remains on rail tracks along the south side of the city.

Police were called at 10:12 p.m. Sunday to Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue following the discovery of a male body on the tracks. City employees discovered the remains, according to police.

The cause of death was under investigation. No other information was immediately available from police.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

2 dead following assault and police shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Two men were dead after an aggravated assault and an ensuing officer-involved shooting late Thursday evening near Mariposa Park in the city's Mission Bay and Dogpatch neighborhoods.The shooting occurred near the intersection of Mariposa and Owens streets, roughly one block west of UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. Police tell KPIX they responded just before 8 p.m. to a report of an assault in progress and confronted two men. Officers opened fire a short time later but have not said exactly why.One man died at the scene. A second was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died there.  A news release issued early Friday from the San Francisco police did not specify whether both suspects were shot by the police officer."During this contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred," the release read.The shooting was being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division, the Department of Police Accountability and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Citizen App video showed a significant number of police vehicles at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Dead in Police Shooting in San Francisco's Mission Bay

Two men are dead following a police shooting Thursday night in San Francisco, according to the police department. The shooting occurred after officers responded at 7:48 p.m. to an aggravated assault in progress near Mariposa and Owens streets in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood, SFPD said in a news release issued early Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Emergency crews at the scene of I-280 at Mariposa Street, off-ramp closed

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's I-280 off-ramp at Mariposa Street is closed Thursday evening due to some type of activity involving police and emergency crews, officials say. San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management alerted residents to avoid the area of Mariposa and Owens streets at around 8:30 p.m. The northbound lanes of the freeway are affected.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Of John Doe Found 38 Years Ago In Solano County Identified As Sacramento Resident Norman Creech

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – The body of a man found on the rocks of the Sacramento Deep Water Ship Channel in Solano County nearly 40 years ago has finally been identified. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s body was discovered during low tide on June 7, 1984. With the body being in a moderate stage of decomposition, authorities were never able to identify him. However, new DNA technology has since emerged. This month, detectives say they were able to positively identify the man as Sacramento resident Norman Creech. Detectives say Creech had been reported missing under suspicious circumstances from his Bell Street apartment back in November 1983. The Solano County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Creech’s disappearance, as it is still unclear how he died.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
thesfnews.com

Multiple Arrested For Mission Street Homicide

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday, May 17, that they have made several arrests in the Mission Street homicide case. Police have been searching for over a month. Investigators issued two search warrants in the 1800 block of Mission Street the day after the crime transpired...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, 3rd suspect sought in El Cerrito home invasion

EL CERRITO – Police arrested two suspects and are searching for a third in connection with a home invasion and shooting in El Cerrito on Wednesday morning.Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 900 block of King Drive. According to the victim, three people who were armed forced their way into the house and one suspect fired a round from a handgun.Police said the victim then accessed a weapon and the suspects left the home.As officers arrived, one of the suspects drove away from the scene in what was described as a "high rate of...
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting injures 1 in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A shooting in San Francisco's Mission District left a 35-year-old man injured early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Mission Street, where the man said he heard a loud "pop" sound as he was walking and then realized he had been shot, according to police. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening. No arrest has been made and police have not released any suspect details in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly train accident under investigation in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - A woman was struck and killed by a train in Fremont Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Fremont Police Department, the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. near a train depot in the 37000 block of Fremont Boulevard. Authorities said a woman was killed in the accident.
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Human Remains#Rail Tracks#Cbs Sf Bcn#Bayshore Boulevard
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Firefighter Accused of Assaulting Another SF Firefighter

Hmmmm, when Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that Democrats were plotting a “dirty tricks campaign” against him, was he maybe indicating he had a scandal about to drop? Yah sure you bet he was! Business Insider is reporting that Musk’s SpaceX company paid a flight attendant $250,000 to buy her silence over exposing himself and propositioning her for sex, and we’ll be hearing plenty more about this in the weeks to come. [Business Insider]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Search ends for missing South Bay man

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The family of a missing South Bay man confirmed that the man has died. 58-year-old Peter Lan’s family said that he passed away quickly and peacefully. “The love that everyone has shown us, the care in our search for our father, and the messages we have received have allowed us […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Community mourns Filipino restaurant co-owner killed in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- The co-owner of an Oakland Filipino restaurant died from gunfire Wednesday night, in a shooting witnessed by his young son. Jun Anabo, co-owner of Lucky Three Seven at 2868 Fruitvale Ave., died at a hospital following gunfire that was captured by the city's gunshot detection system just after 9:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue. That is near the restaurant, which serves Filipino street cuisine. Officers responded and located Anabo with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and started life-saving measures before Anabo was taken to a hospital. "Jun Anabo, co owner of...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

BART service resumes in East Bay following brush fire

PLEASANT HILL -- BART service between the Concord and Pleasant Hill BART stations has resumed Thursday evening after service was shut down between the two stations due to a brush fire burning near the tracks.The interruption to service was announced shortly after 6:30 p.m. via the @SFBARTAlert Twitter account.Contra Costa County firefighters responded to the blaze.
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland homicide victim’s body found 18 years later

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Police found a dead body near the Port of Oakland on May 5, KRON4 reported earlier this month. That body was determined to be a homicide victim. The body found in the area of the 700 block of Maritime Street was identified as Cynthia “Linda” Alonzo, the Alameda County District Attorney […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body of Oakland murder victim missing for 18 years found in shallow grave

OAKLAND -- The body of a missing Oakland murder victim, Cynthia "Linda" Alonzo, has been found nearly 18 years after she was slain, authorities said Wednesday. The 48-year-old Alonzo went missing on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2004, in West Oakland. She was last seen with her boyfriend, Eric Mora, getting into a car to head to Alonzo's mother's house in San Francisco for a Thanksgiving gathering. She was never seen alive again.After a lengthy investigation, Mora was charged with murder in February 2007, even though her body was not found. Oakland police said Alonzo's blood was recovered from the room where...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Co-owner of Filipino restaurant in Oakland shot dead in front of son

OAKLAND, Calif. - Loved ones are in shock after the co-owner of a popular Filipino restaurant in Oakland was gunned down in front of his 11-year-old son. Jun Anabo, 39, was shot outside his restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, at the corner of Fruitvale and Brookdale avenues at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

3-alarm vegetation fire burns in South Vallejo

VALLEJO -- A three-alarm vegetation fire was burning in Vallejo Friday afternoon, with several cars reportedly burned.The fire was burning along the 500 block of Chestnut Street near Sonoma Blvd.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

School bus in San Francisco hit by gunfire

SAN FRANCISCO -- A school bus was hit by stray gunfire in San Francisco Monday, according to police.San Francisco police said officers from the Bayview Station responded to a Shotspotter activation on the 1300 block of Fitzgerald Ave. at about 9 a.m. Monday. Officers found a number of spent shell casings on the street and spoke with a woman who said she was in a parked school bus that she drives when she heard gunshots at 3rd St. and Egbert Ave., which is about one block east of the location.The victim told police she dropped to the floor of the bus and waited until the gunfire stopped. She was not hurt but the bullets damaged the school bus. Police said a preliminary investigation showed neither the bus nor the driver was the intended target. It was not clear which school or schools the bus serviced. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Unified School District said none of the buses working for the district's schools were involved in the incident.San Francisco police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy