ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Aldermen approve new Chicago ward map, avoid ballot referendum on new boundaries

By Todd Feurer
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JI5ks_0fg2sLDm00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After months of acrimonious fighting over the future boundaries of the city's 50 wards, the City Council on Monday approved a new ward map that will avoid having voters choose between two competing maps next month.

Aldermen approved the new ward map by a 43-7 vote during a special City Council meeting on Monday, just days before a deadline to avoid having the map decided by a ballot referendum during the June 28 primary elections. The new ward map will take effect with the 2023 municipal elections. Until then, aldermen will continue representing their current wards.

The new map, which sets the boundaries for Chicago's 50 wards for the next 10 years, has 14 Latino majority wards, 16 Black majority wards, one Black plurality ward, and the city's first-ever Asian majority ward – in the 11th Ward, centered around Chinatown.

For months, members of the city's Latino and Black caucuses had clashed over how many Latino wards the city should have, based on the 2020 Census, which saw the city's Black population dropped 10% while the Latino population rose 5%.

The Latino Caucus spent months insisting on a new map with 15 Latino majority wards, but the Black Caucus refused to budge on a map with only 14 Latino majority wards, and in recent weeks, several members of the Latino Caucus agreed to join the Black Caucus for a map with fewer Latino wards.

By forming a coalition of more than 41 aldermen behind one map, the City Council was able to avoid having the competing maps go to voters in a referendum in the June 28 primary election, which both sides have said would be a costly and politically-fraught battle over ward boundaries.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th), who has announced he is running against Lightfoot for mayor in 2023, and four other aldermen sought to delay the final vote on the new ward maps, but Lightfoot ruled out of order their request to "defer and publish" the ordinance setting out the new ward boundaries.

Under state law, items up for a vote by the City Council can only be deferred and published if they are being reported out of committee, not if they are being introduced directly to the full City Council, as was the case with the new ward maps approved on Monday.

While the debate over how to draw the new ward boundaries had been intense at times in recent months, for the most part aldermen were diplomatic in their discussion of the new map on Monday, praising each other for agreeing to a compromise in the end.

"Getting 41 or more of us to agree to anything is an extremely difficult task," said Ald. Maria Hadden (48th).

Ald. Sophia King (4th), who chairs the council's Progressive Caucus, praised the new map for protecting minority voices on the City Council, by maintaining 17 majority or plurality Black wards, increasing the number of majority Latino wards from 12 to 14, and creating the city's first majority Asian ward.

"I'm proud that we did what we needed to do to preserve protected classes first, and communities second," she said.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), who voted in favor of the compromise map after initially supporting the Latino Caucus proposal for a map with 15 Latino majority wards, nonetheless said the mayor and City Council should ensure an independent commission, rather than aldermen, draws new ward maps in the future, and allows voters to have the final say on the proposed ward boundaries.

Sigcho-Lopez noted that Lightfoot campaigned on having an independent commission draw new ward maps when she ran for office in 2019.

"This is an opportunity for us to commit so in the next Census and redistricting process. We do not have to see what we saw in this time," he said.

While the new map won overwhelming support from the City Council, it was not without its detractors, particularly Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), who chairs the Latino Caucus and spearheaded their fight for 15 Latino majority wards.

Villegas, who is running for Congress, said while the City Council has avoided a referendum on the new ward boundaries, the new map nonetheless could face an expensive court battle, saying the boundaries of his ward could be "a real red flag" for someone challenging whether the map meets the state law requiring compact legislative districts.

Under the new map, the 36th Ward would stretch more than 7 miles along Grand Avenue, from the Far Northwest Side, just blocks from the border with suburban Elmwood Park, to the West Town neighborhood, just blocks from the West Loop.

Still, Villegas said he hopes aldermen can put their differences over the ward map aside.

"My community has been disenfranchised, and quite frankly cracked, but we have to move forward. There are a lot of issues that we have to face, and history will tell that this Latino Caucus challenged the establishment and we did our best job to try to get maximum seats possible," he said.

Lopez, whose newly drawn 15th Ward resembles the blades of a windmill, and includes parts of the West Englewood, Brighton Park, Gage Park, Back of the Yards, Chicago Lawn, and Canaryville neighborhoods, said the full map of all 50 wards resembles "a Tetris game."

Lopez noted that the new ward map still leaves some neighborhoods divided up between multiple wards, leading to confusion for residents, and making it a bigger challenge for neighborhood concerns to be properly addressed by the City Council.

"It's not going to be easy for many neighborhoods for the next decade. It's going to be a struggle," he said. "When you have neighborhoods that only have representation in one ward four blocks wide and half a mile deep, where you are going to have multiple aldermen trying to corral people together trying to address a local neighborhood issue, we've made that neighborhood suffer. We're going to make things more difficult."

Monday's debate briefly took an ugly turn as Ald. Jason Ervin (28th) and Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) traded barbs after Beale, who had sided with the Latino Caucus during the lengthy fight over ward boundaries, claimed he had received text messages from colleagues saying he couldn't go into the Black Caucus' map room, and was told that "orders were given to chop up the 9th Ward."

Ervin, who chairs the Black Caucus, vehemently denied Beale's claims.

"No sir, you were not locked out. Sir, you sold out. You were not locked out," he said. "When the Black community's political survival was at stake, you walked away from us to go somewhere else. Why? We do not know. No orders were given to chop up the 9th Ward. No orders were given by anybody but to preserve the Black Chicago."

An infuriated Beale demanded, but did not receive, an apology for being called a sell-out.

"There's no stronger advocate for African American community than me. I have created over 1,700 jobs in my community, and brought over $1 billion of public-private investment to my community. So when people start throwing daggers, let's say what have we done in our community other than create a skating park and say this is the greatest thing that has happened to the West Side," he said, referring to an outdoor roller rink that opened in Ervin's ward last year.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot largely stayed out of the debate over the new ward map until recent weeks as efforts to reach a compromise to avoid a referendum ramped up.

Ahead of Monday's council meeting, Lightfoot was asked how the new map is fair to the city's Latino community, when Black majority wards continue to outnumber Latino majority wards, yet Latinos outnumber Blacks in population. The mayor said that's a question for the Latino aldermen who supported the compromise map.

"This map, as I understood it, was drawn by members of the City Council, and it has an overwhelming majority of the members signing off on this map. So it's not for me to veto the map and throw the process back into chaos. This is uniquely and supremely a City Council exercise, and they have come to a consensus," she said. "It's them saying we've come to an agreement as to what we think the ward boundaries are."

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

City Council Public Safety Committee backs Mayor Lightfoot's new citywide curfew for teens

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to roll back the citywide curfew for minors from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights advanced on Friday, as aldermen sent the plan to the full City Council for a vote next week.The City Council Public Safety Committee voted 14-3 on Friday to approve the one hour rollback of the curfew hours on weekends, as well as to expand the city's curfew to include 17-year-olds. As it stands, the city's curfew hours currently apply only to those under age 17.The committee's vote sets up a debate by the full City Council next week, when the council will meet both Monday and Wednesday.Lightfoot originally sought to change t with an executive order -- but it was challenged by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the City Council.Meantime, a new curfew at Millennium Park went into effect Thursday night. Kids under 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult to be in the park after 6 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.The mayor put the rule into place after a teen was shot and killed last weekend when a fight broke out right by the Bean. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City Council committee to vote on Chicago casino plan, which has some neighbors thinking of selling condos and leaving

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big vote is coming Friday morning for Chicago's planned casino. However, there is still a push from nearby residents to stop the billon-dollar Bally's project that is planned for the Chicago Tribune Freedom Center site in River West. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, some residents of the high-rise buildings in the surrounding area specifically do not like the idea of a casino right in their backyards. One of those people is Natalie Brackensick, who enjoys sunsets from her condo balcony. "It's quiet," Brackensick said. "It's quiet over here." Yet her view...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City Council Public Safety Committee to weigh change to teen curfew

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to prevent large group chaos and violence in the Loop, like what was seen last weekend, has hit a snag. It turns out the mayor cannot just change the curfew by an executive order. So the City Council's Public Safety Committee will consider the change during a meeting Friday morning. The mayor wants to expand curfew on Fridays and Saturdays for anyone under 18 – making it illegal for them to be on the streets past 10 p.m. The curfew is usually 11 p.m. on weekends; it is already 10 p.m. from Sunday night through Thursday night. Civil rights groups have blasted Mayor Lightfoot's executive order as a "power grab." The mayhem in Millennium Park Saturday evening resulted in the murder of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday right outside the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, or The Bean. It later spilled into other areas of downtown Chicago – fights were seen outside the Chase Tower, at Dearborn and Adams streets, and numerous other sites. Mayor Lightfoot this week also announced she is banning unaccompanied minors from visiting Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday – effective this coming Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: May 2022 Update

With the mayoral election nine months away, four candidates are in the race for sure, and two more look certain to join. This edition of Mayoral Power Rankings is covering only those who want the job. Given the weakness of this field, though, there are sure to be more. 1....
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Elmwood Park, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
CBS Chicago

Aldermen back more than $16M in settlements for two more lawsuits against Chicago police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City Council Finance committee on Thursday signed off on more than $16 million in payouts to sue two more lawsuits filed against Chicago police, including a wrongful conviction case that has now cost taxpayers more than $43 million in various verdicts and settlements.The committee unanimously approved a $14.25 million settlement with Daniel Taylor, who sued the city and several police officers in 2014, a year after he was cleared of a 1992 double murder. He is now in line to be the fourth and final defendant who was cleared of charges in that double murder to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Park Ridge man says failures by Post Office cost him opportunity to run for state Senate as write-in

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Park Ridge man with hopes of running for political office says he missed his chance to get his name on the ballot next month. He also says the U.S. Postal Service is to blame. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, Michael Walters thought he did everything right. The aspirant Illinois State Senate candidate said he was assured by Post Office employees that his certified letters would get to their required stops in plenty of time. The exact opposite happened. It has been 20 years since Walters had his last political gig....
PARK RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Park District offering incentives for open lifeguard positions

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Beach season begins next Friday in Chicago, but the city is still scrambling to find lifeguards. The Chicago Park District is offering some new incentives to try to get the spots filled.You can get a retention bonus of $500 for a seasonal lifeguard position. Lifeguards earn an hourly wage of nearly $16 an hour.Other seasonal workers, like recreation leaders will get a $200 bonus in addition to making $15 and hour.Chicago residents ages 16 years and older can apply for these positions.The park district is feeling the pinch of a national shortage of lifeguards. It also comes months after the park district said it created a new office of prevention and accountability to rebuild trust following abuse scandals.You can apply for the open lifeguard positions online now. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aldermen to weigh more than $16 million in settlements in CPD misconduct lawsuits

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aldermen are poised to consider more than $16 million in payouts to settle two more lawsuits accusing police of misconduct, including a massive payout to settle a wrongful conviction case that has already cost Chicago taxpayers more than $13 million.The City Council Finance Committee on Thursday is scheduled to vote on a proposed $14.25 million settlement with Daniel Taylor, who sued the city and several police officers in 2014, a year after he was cleared of a 1992 double murder.Taylor was released from prison in 2013, after spending 20 years behind bars for the Nov. 1992 murders of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Hadden
Person
Raymond Lopez
Person
Gilbert Villegas
Person
Anthony Beale
Person
Jason Ervin
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Carvana tower in Skokie put on hold after Illinois suspends dealer's state license

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The village of Skokie is telling Carvana it cannot build a proposed 14-story car vending tower, just three months after the project won approval from village trustees.In a letter to Carvana, Village officials said they would not approve construction and building permits for the tower, after the state suspended Carvana's license to sell vehicles in Illinois, "due to its practice of delivering cars with out-of-state temporary plates to Illinois residents and delaying the transfer of title for the car to the Illinois purchaser in a timely manner."The used car seller had planned to build a 14-story glass...
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

Crime and chaos downtown and beyond are keeping tourists away from Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Such events as the chaos downtown that led to a deadly shooting right in the middle of Millennium Park have led people to cancel trips, meetings, and events in Chicago because they don't feel safe. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Tuesday, hotel, restaurant, and city business operators have been hopeful for a great return this summer – the first summer since 2019 in which COVID-19 restrictions have not limited most options. But Molina is told crime is keeping some away - and the city can't afford that. "The Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Participants graduate from Circuit Court of Cook County's (W)RAP program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of people graduated with more than a diploma. They now have the skills and knowledge to lead better lives. The graduates of the Cook County Circuit Court's "(W)RAP" program – which stands for Women's Rehabilitative Alternative Probation. The program is for people convicted of non-violent drug offenses. Instead of going to prison -- they get addiction treatment and work toward employment and education. Officials say it's a rigorous program, but after graduating, they can work to clean up their records. The program started 24 years ago, and this year, it became recognized as a national mentor court -- which means it's a model for other programs. 
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Kane County hosting community tree planting at site of future solar panel field

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Kane County is inviting community members to help beautify the site of a future solar panel field. The county announced 20 new trees will be planted, thanks to funding from the Chicago Region Trees Initiative. Kane County officials said the 2-megawatt solar field, located at the Kane County Judicial Center, is expected to generate enough energy to save taxpayers $5 million over the next 25 years. The tree planting event will take place on June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can register online to participate in the community event. Officials said the grant given for the trees allows the county to support "renewable energy solar project, planting a seed of sustainability locally."
KANE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Municipal Elections#Aldermen#The City Council#Latino#Asian#The Latino Caucus#The Black Caucus
CBS Chicago

Black real estate developers 'Buy Back the Block' for the future of West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In West Woodlawn, where too many homes sit vacant and abandoned, five Black real estate entrepreneurs have purchased - and will redevelop 11 vacant lots.On Tuesday, they broke ground near 63rd and Evans. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was there.The five Black real estate developers, Derrick Walker, Keith Lindsey, Bonita Harrison, DaJuan Robinson and Sean Jones have created a movement called "Buy Back the Block.""One day, we actually sat down in Bonita's office at one of her properties. We were doing the numbers on how many properties each of us have done and just looked at how we looked...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Inspector General report reveals CPS automatically enrolled students in voluntary JROTC program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools freshmen have been automatically enrolled in junior reserve officers training corps classes, in what's supposed to be a voluntary program.That's the finding of a new report from the Chicago Board of Education's Inspector General.For two years in a row, four of 37 CPS schools with JROTC enrolled 100% of their freshmen in the program. The IG says that's a "clear" sign the program wasn't voluntary.Four other schools automatically enrolled more than 90% of the freshmen.The IG report says almost all of the schools were on the south or west sides, and also found such high rates did not occur on the north side.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker back at work four days after DUI arrest on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Maywood Mayor Nathaniel George Booker was arrested for driving drunk on the Kennedy Expressway last week, after being found sleeping at the wheel and blocking traffic. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, drivers spotted a car in the middle of the Kennedy near the Jane Byrne Interchange construction zone. Many assumed the man slumped over the wheel needed medical attention. But when the Chicago Police and Fire departments arrived, they say the driver really needed to sober up. The Kennedy stays busy with vehicles day and night. But it was around 1 a.m. last Friday morning when...
MAYWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Police activity halts Loop 'L' trains at State/Lake station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loop 'L' trains were halted at the State/Lake station Thursday afternoon due to police activity. The Chicago Transit Authority said trains were standing at the downtown station, which serves the Brown, Green, Orange, Pink, and Purple lines. Trains appeared to be moving again by 4:52 p.m.Further details were not immediately available. CTA Updates
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

New 'Pace Bus Plus' pass will connect both Pace, CTA buses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suburban Pace buses plan to issue a new pass that can be used to connect to and from Pace and the CTA.The "Pace Bus Plus" pass doesn't work on the CTA as of yet.The Suburban Transit Agency also plans to permanently accept the 7-day and 30-day CTA/Pace passes at reduced rates.The changes will be discussed at six virtual public hearings starting Thursday afternoon and wrapping up on May 26.For information on how to join the discussion, check out pacebus.com.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police shoot 13-year-old boy who fled from stolen vehicle wanted in Oak Park auto theft

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago police officer shot a 13-year-old boy during a foot chase Wednesday night in the South Austin neighborhood, after the boy ran from a stolen vehicle believed to have been involved in an earlier auto theft in Oak Park. The chain of events that led to the shooting spanned two days. By all accounts at this point, the teen was unarmed when he was shot by police.At a news conference Thursday evening, police Supt. David Brown said on Monday, a 2008 silver Honda Accord – which had been left with the keys running – was stolen from the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Food Truck Fest returns Friday to Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Foodies, listen up!The Chicago Food Truck Festival returns Friday at Daley Plaza. The weekly festival features a rotating selection of food trucks from around the city.You can enjoy different delicious menu items every Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Chicago Food Truck Festival runs through October 7."The Chicago Food Truck Festival showcases the city's food truck industry and the resilient entrepreneurs behind it," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "With the noticeable increase in pedestrian activity and office occupancy in the Loop, this festival is just one more way that we are reviving downtown. I look forward...
CBS Chicago

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, charged in shooting and robbery of Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged with the shooting and robbery of 23-year-old culinary student Dakotah Earley earlier this month, as well as four other armed robberies.Tyshon Brownlee, was arrested in Oak Park. He is charged with one count of attempted murder and five counts of armed robbery. He was ordered held without bail at a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon. He is due back in court on May 25 at the Skokie courthouse."In these instances involving this defendant, we have five innocent victims, and a community that has been terrorized," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said Tuesday...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
74K+
Followers
25K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy