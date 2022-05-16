Rams' Sean McVay Says He's 'Nowhere Close' to Leaving Coaching

McVay flirted with a massive broadcasting deal this spring after winning a Super Bowl in February

Sean McVay still has something to coach for.

After leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals in February, rumors swirled about McVay's potential transition to the broadcast booth, with reports stating that Amazon Prime was ready to offer a five-year, $100 million contract to the 36-year-old.

It came as a surprise to many that McVay would want to leave coaching so soon, especially after the year the Rams had. But the head coach cleared things up when he spoke Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show .

“If I was to put a timeline on it, I am nowhere close to not wanting to coach football,” McVay said. “I love coaching so much. The question was asked if I was going to be a lifer in coaching, and then I elaborated on I don’t know if I see myself doing this until I’m 70.”

Since joining the Rams in 2017, McVay has had zero losing seasons, has missed the playoffs just once, and has led LA to two Super Bowl appearances.

The Rams' star-studded roster gives McVay every reason to stay. Matthew Stafford and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp will build off of their championship connection next season, while the confirmed return of superstar pass-rusher Aaron Donald gives LA its best player for the foreseeable future.

The Rams also inked two Pro-Bowl veterans to deals in March, as receiver Allen Robinson II and linebacker Bobby Wagner joined the defending champs with the intention to help lead a repeat title run.

McVay's recent comments mirror what he said during the NFL Combine. Rams fans can breathe easier knowing their coach's love for the game isn't dying out any time soon.

“I love this game, I love coaching this game, I love working with the people," McVay said in March. "I just think the timing and everything that surrounded it, it’s very flattering. I’m humbled by it. To say that that’s not something down the line that I’m not very interested and intrigued by would not be accurate, but I’m totally committed to coaching."

