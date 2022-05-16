ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gun Shop That Sold Bushmaster XM-15 To Buffalo Shooter Ran Background Check

By D.L. Chandler
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yz6hg_0fg2r3Nk00
Source: John Normile / Getty

As the debate regarding mass shootings and gun control gains steam in the wake of the Buffalo shooting tragedy, details are now coming forth regarding the accused’s actions. A gun shop owner who says he sold the Bushmaster XM-15 reportedly used in the brazen supermarket attack to Payton Gendron shared that a background check on the teen came back without any alarming notices.

The New York Times reported that Robert Donald, the owner of Vintage Firearms in Endicott, N.Y., which sold the firearm to Gendron, expressed remorse after noting that the teen passed his background check with flying colors.

“I just can’t believe it. I don’t understand why an 18-year-old would even do this,” Donald said to the outlet on Sunday (May 15). “I know I didn’t do anything wrong, but I feel terrible about it.”

Donald said that nothing about Gendron’s appearance gave him cause for alarm and added that in his nearly three decades in business, he’s only sold around a half dozen assault weapons per year.

Gendron pleaded not guilty to the deadly shooting at the Tops supermarket. It was later revealed via a manifesto that Gendron’s motives appear to be fueled by racist ideologies and made himself clear in stating that he identifies as racist within the Q&A style of the manifesto. Using the streaming network Twitch, Gendron shared a video of the shooting as it happened before it was scrubbed from the service.

At the moment, Gendron is currently behind bars without bail as he awaits a trial in the matter.

Photo: Getty

Gun Shop That Sold Bushmaster XM-15 To Buffalo Shooter Ran Background Check was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Buffalo Shooter's Gun Littered with Racist Writings

The man responsible for slaughtering 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store left no question ... his attack was racially motivated, as evidenced by the hateful messaging emblazoned on his gun. 18-year-old Payton Gendron descended on the Tops store with a black Bushmaster XM-15 assault rifle littered with racist language...
BUFFALO, NY
BET

Man Arrested After Threatening To Copy Buffalo Mass Shooter

A man is in custody after threatening to copy the mass shooter in Buffalo, New York. According to WHAM, 52-year-old Joseph Chowaniec of Buffalo allegedly called a pizzeria and a brewery Sunday (May 15), making threats and referencing the mass shooting at Tops Friendly Markets the day before. Police found...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Endicott, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Control#Gun Shop#Background Check#Twitter#Instagram#Bushmaster#The New York Times#Vintage Firearms#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
Tracey Folly

Man walks around Walmart for 8 hours to escape his wife on his day off

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, she had a coworker who hated spending time with his wife. For the most part, he and his wife worked opposite shifts. When she was off from work, he was busy at his job. When he had the day off, his wife was out of the house at work. It was just the way he liked it.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
146
Followers
2K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy