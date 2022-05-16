ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Walter sentenced to over 17 years for supplying drugs to rapper Mac Miller

By Madeline Spear
 4 days ago

A Westwood man was sentenced Monday to more than 17 years behind bars for his role in supplying the fentanyl-laced pills that led to rapper Mac Miller's fatal overdose four years ago.

Stephen Walter was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Walter, 49, agreed to plead guilty last year to providing counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl to rapper Mac Miller prior to his overdose death at his Studio City home

On Sept. 7, 2018, the 26-year-old Mac Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his home in the 11600 block of West Valley Crest Drive in Studio City. Miller died of an accidental overdose caused by a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the toxicology report from the L.A. County coroner's office.

Walter was one of three people charged in the death of the rapper, who died from an overdose on Sept. 7, 2018.

Ryan Reavis, 39, pleaded guilty to the distribution charge and was sentenced in April to almost 11 years behind bars. The case against Cameron Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood, is pending.

Prosecutors allege that Walter, Reavis and Pettit distributed narcotics to Miller two days before the performer overdosed.

According to papers filed in Los Angeles federal court, the pills traveled from Walter to Reavis, who supplied the counterfeit oxycodone pills to Pettit who sold the drugs to Miller.

Jenn Jenn Thompson
3d ago

this is a common occurrence where I live.. it's such a shame and for the families of all the accidental overdoses victims.. I feel sorry for your losses

Nathon
3d ago

We don't charge bartender with murder when someone dies in a dui crash... That rapper killed himself

Lilman 2u
3d ago

if it wasn't that guy selling him drugs he would of gone else where.

