Newport Beach, CA

Christina Hall's new $12 million mansion in Newport Beach has a home theater and pool. Take a look inside.

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
 4 days ago

Christina Hall just bought a $12 million home with her new husband.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

  • Newlyweds Christina and Josh Hall just bought a new home in Newport Beach, California.
  • The $12 million home is designed for indoor-outdoor living, with glass walls and a pool.
  • It also has a home theater.
Christina and Josh Hall just bought a new home.
The Halls bought a new home.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

Christina, 38, and Josh, 41, tied the knot in April, a little more than a year after they started dating .

On April 23, Christina announced on Instagram that they bought a new home in Newport Beach, California, near her children's schools. She sold her previous home for $11.5 million.

"Our new home is our long-term family home," she captioned her post. "Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home."

Christina shares Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, with Tarek El Moussa , and Hudson, 2, with Ant Anstead .

The Halls bought their $12 million home before it ever hit the market, according to their realtor.
The Halls' new home.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

Christina and Josh bought their sprawling home from Keven Stirdivant of KASE Real Estate , as Stirdivant shared on Instagram .

The U-shaped home — which is just under 7,000-square-feet, according to TMZ — is surrounded by trees.

Kevin Prudencio photographed the space.

The outside of the home appears to be designed with privacy in mind.
The entrance.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

The home's entrance has a gate and fence, giving the Halls privacy.

The front also has no windows that look into the house.

But the interior space offers an openness ideal for California living.
The backyard.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

The home's backyard sits in the center of its U-shape design.

The walls facing the yard are all made of glass, providing the Halls with an indoor-outdoor living setup.

The yard is showstopping.
An aerial view of the home.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

The couple's new outdoor space includes a pool, jacuzzi, and a covered patio.

The Halls will be able to enjoy the backyard at night too.
The pool at night.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

The light from inside the home spills into the yard, and the pool has built-in lights as well.

The outdoor space seems to be designed with entertaining in mind.
The Halls' new yard.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

Many of the rooms that face the Halls' yard have retractable glass doors, allowing them to move inside and out with ease, which is ideal for parties.

The patio space also has a flat-screen television, bringing the comfort of the indoors outside.

For instance, there's a library with walls that entirely disappear.
The walls retract.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

The room would be cozy even if was just inside the Halls' home, as it has built-in bookshelves and natural light.

But two of the room's glass walls retract, making both an indoor and outdoor space.

The natural light continues in the open-concept kitchen.
The kitchen.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

The kitchen is massive, as it has a huge island and space for two large dining tables.

The entire room is lined with glass walls.

The home has geometric built-ins that help break up the space.
The living room.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

The other side of the open-concept kitchen serves as the living room.

A large built-in shelving unit sits in the middle of the room, providing storage in an architecturally appealing way.

The home's interior has a modern aesthetic.
The interior.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

The space has marble floors, glass and stone walls, and wood ceilings, creating a space that is both modern and inviting.

The second floor has glass walls as well.
The main bedroom.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

The spacious main bedroom has a private patio that overlooks the yard.

The main bedroom has a fireplace.
The bedroom.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

The main bedroom is huge, as it has space for a king-sized bed, a sitting area, and a massive fireplace.

Even the Halls' master bathroom has natural lighting.
The bathroom.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

The windows in the bathroom aren't see-through like they are in the rest of the house.

The main bathroom has a soaking tub.

Many spaces in the home overlook the yard.
The second story.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

There are glass walls built into the first and second floor of the home, allowing the Halls and their children to enjoy the outdoor space even when they're inside.

The yard is also connected to the two-story garage.
The garage.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

Rather than feeling like a separate storage area, the garage is designed to be part of the home.

And the house even has a home theater.
The home theater.

Kevin Prudencio / KASE Real Estate

The space includes a massive home theater with two rows of chairs and a giant screen.

The ceiling of the room is designed to look like stars.

Newport Beach, CA
