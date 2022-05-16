ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard's lawyers share photos of the actress with red bruises on her face allegedly resulting from Johnny Depp throwing a phone at her

By Kim Renfro,Zac Ntim
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
Amber Heard is seen with red bruises on her face in photos entered into evidence by her lawyers in her defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard/Fairfax County Circuit Court

  • Monday started the second week of Amber Heard's testimony in the Johnny Depp defamation case.
  • Heard's lawyers entered photos into evidence that shows the actress' reddened and bruised face.
  • Heard said the photos show what her face looked like after Depp threw a phone at her during a fight.

Amber Heard continued giving testimony under oath Monday during her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. For the first time, Heard's lawyers entered photos into evidence that showed the actress' reddened face after Depp allegedly threw a phone at her and hit her in the eye.

Heard testified that her friend had taken pictures of her face in various positions and lighting throughout the house in order to capture an accurate look at the redness and swelling on her cheekbone and around her eye.

Additional photos showing broken glass, spilled wine, and damaged photo frames were also entered into evidence.

In the lead-up to the photos being shown in court, Heard testified that Depp had overheard her calling a friend named iO and began yelling in anger, Insider previously reported.

"I pick up the phone and try to apologize for the fact that my husband just screamed at my friend on a cold call. iO said, 'Get out of the house, get out of the house…you're not safe,'" Heard said on the stand Monday.

She continued to say that Depp heard iO's warning and came "bolting" back up the stairs, grabbed the phone from her, and started screaming down the speaker.

"He called iO every imaginable horrible name that you can say to an LGBTQIA person," Heard said on the stand. "Just screamed at iO some really nasty stuff: 'You wanna have my woman now, you wanna have my bitch, take her.'"

Heard said Depp then pulled his arm back and threw the phone at her face, hitting her in the eye.

One of several images entered into evidence for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial.

Amber Heard/Fairfax County Circuit Court

During her testimony on Monday morning, Heard said, on the advice of her entertainment lawyer, she did not cooperate with the police when they arrived after the incident. She said she wanted to "protect Johnny" and didn't want anything about the fight being made public.

This is Heard's second week of testimony as part of the defamation case, which has dramatically unfolded from the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia over five weeks. Depp first filed a lawsuit against Heard in March 2019 , accusing her of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a victim of domestic violence.

Depp alleged that in reality Heard physically and verbally attacked him throughout their relationship, culminating with the fight following a dinner party for Heard's 30th birthday on April 21, 2016, in one of their shared penthouse apartments in Los Angeles.

Heard has denied the allegations and countersued, laying out in court filings at least 10 instances in which she says Depp physically abused her, often in what she described were alcohol- or drug-fueled rages .

Heard is set to face cross-examination from Depp's lawyers later this week.

Comments / 10

red12
2d ago

OK I'll stand up for anyone whose abused as a domestic violence survivor, but I'm sorry but the red marks around her eye is too oblong what kind of phone is that shape. I just can't believe this woman!!!

Reply
3
Love Loft
2d ago

What is odd... is why is her face not swollen from the impact of being hit.. I know mine was...

Reply
4
