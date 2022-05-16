ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ariana Grande talks preparation for 'Wicked': 'I am spending all my time with Glinda'

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ll3kg_0fg2nBvn00

Ariana Grande recently shared that she won't be releasing new music any time soon because she is prioritizing preparation for "Wicked."

The "Positions" singer said she's turning her full attention to making the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical, in which she's been cast as Glinda.

"This is a question I'm nervous to answer, but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans," the singer said in a Q&A video posted to her R.E.M. Beauty YouTube channel. "The truth is, I have not begun an album."

MORE: 'Wicked'﻿ movie to be split into 2 films, says director Jon M. Chu

She continued, "I know. I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department but, after 'Positions,' [I] was not ready to start another album yet. So I have not begun another album."

The singer said that decision came as she heard murmurs that there would be a casting call for the upcoming "Wicked" movies and she "went into full preparation mode" to score the role of her dreams.

"I know the material like the back of my hand, but I still have so much to learn," she said of the role she's coveted since she was small. "I went pretty hard getting ready."

Her hard work paid off with "the most incredible gift of my entire life" -- starring opposite Tony-winner Cynthia Erivo's Elphapba, the Wicked Witch of the West. Because this is a dream role, the "Side to Side" singer said she is dedicating "every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my everything that I can give it ... I am spending all my time with Glinda."

MORE: Ariana Grande unveils 'Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund' fundraiser

"So my hands are quite full," she said.

Grande's last album was 2020's "Positions."

Comments / 1

Related
EW.com

Original 'Wicked' star Idina Menzel surprises Broadway's new Elphaba

Idina Menzel surprises Wicked's new Broadway star, gives very important costume advice. "Make sure you wear the black opaque tights underneath just in case you're drinking a lot of water," Menzel told the newest Elphaba, Talia Suskauer, when they met on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Kelly Clarkson Show doubled...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Hello Magazine

Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand. The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Q A
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

'Top Gun: Maverick' director explains why Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan weren't asked back for the sequel, plus more news

Here's why the main female stars of 'Top Gun' don't appear in the new sequel. In the new movie "Top Gun: Maverick," both Tom Cruise, 59, and Val Kilmer, 62, reprise their roles from the original "Top Gun." But the main female characters from the 1986 blockbuster — Maverick's love interest, brilliant and gorgeous flight instructor Charlie (Kelly McGillis, 64), and Goose's wife, Carole (Meg Ryan, 62) — were not asked to return for the sequel. Speaking to "Insider" this month, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski said that's simply because "those weren't stories that we were throwing around." The new film sees Maverick training his late pal Goose's son, Rooster, played by Miles Teller. "I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards," Joseph explained. "It was important to introduce some new characters." The director's response echoes comments Tom made at the May 6 premiere when he said the two movies had to feel like "chapters" that are connected without making the sequel into "something that is visually and story-wise the same character and same kind of world." There may be another factor in play, though. The main "new characters" who show up on the promo posters alongside Tom and Val are primarily pilots-in-training played by actors 40 or younger. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2019 about not being asked back for the sequel, Kelly McGillis said, among other things: "I'm old, and I'm fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole [famous love] scene is about." For what it's worth, 59-year-old Tom aka-Maverick's love interest, Penny, is played in the sequel by Jennifer Connelly. At 51, Jennifer's still eight years younger than Tom — but as Express recently reported, she's also his "first romantic co-star over the age of 50." "Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters May 27.
MOVIES
GMA

GMA

51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy