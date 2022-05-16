Producing High-Quality Graphene Cheaply Using Carbon Monoxide

For the first time, a sensitive electrochemical sensor using a glassy carbon electrode modified with CMK-5 Ordered mesoporous carbon was fabricated for simultaneous analysis of morphine and methadone. Modern electrochemical FFT-SWV techniques and partial least-squares as a multivariable analysis were used in this method. CMK-5 nanostructures were characterized by field emission scanning electron microscopy, transmission electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction analysis, and Raman spectroscopy. Variables such as accumulation time and pH for the proposed sensor were optimized before quantitative analysis. To train the proposed sensor, standard mixtures of morphine (MOR), and methadone (MET) were prepared in the established linear ranges of the analyzes. The results obtained from training samples were used for PLS modeling. The efficiency of the model was determined using test and real matrix samples. The root mean square error of prediction and the squared correlation coefficients (R2p) for MET and MOR were estimated to be 0.00772 and 0.00892 and 0.948 to 0.990, respectively. The recoveries in urine samples were reported to be 97.0 and 105.6% for both MOR and MET, respectively.

