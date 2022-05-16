ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Producing High-Quality Graphene Cheaply Using Carbon Monoxide

By Skolkovo Institute of Science, Technology (Skoltech)
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have proposed the first graphene synthesis technique that utilizes carbon monoxide as the carbon source. It is a fast and cheap way to produce high-quality graphene with relatively simple equipment for use in electronic circuits, gas sensors, optics, and beyond. The study was published in the prestigious journal Advanced Science...

Phys.org

Graphene-wrapped zeolite membranes for fast hydrogen separation

The effects of global warming are becoming more serious, and there is a strong demand for technological advances to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Hydrogen is an ideal clean energy which produces water when burned. To promote the use of hydrogen energy, it is essential to develop safe, energy-saving technologies for hydrogen production and storage. Currently, hydrogen is made from natural gas, so it is not appropriate for decarbonization. Using a lot of energy to separate hydrogen would not make it qualify as clean energy.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Cooling a gas of magnetic atoms to create large two-dimensional supersolids

N a new study, investigations led by Francesca Ferlaino and Russell Bisset show how to cool an atomic gas into a supersolid with a circular, 2D shape. The method will allow researchers to further study these exotic states of matter and search for features such as turbulent vortices. In recent...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Magnetic nanoparticles in biological vehicles individually characterized for the first time

Imagine a tiny vehicle with a nanomagnetic structure, which can be steered through the human body via external magnetic fields. Arriving at its destination, the vehicle may release a drug, or heat up cancer cells without affecting healthy tissue. Scientists of different disciplines are working on this vision. A multidisciplinary research group at Universidad del País Vasco, Leioa, Spain, explores the talents of so-called magnetotactic bacteria, which have the surprising property of forming magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles inside their cells. These particles, with diameters of around 50 nanometers (100 times smaller than blood cells), arrange, within the bacterium, into a chain. The Spanish team is pursuing the idea of using such "magnetic bacteria" as magnetic hyperthermia agents to treat cancer: Steered to the cancer site, the magnetic nanostructures are to be heated by external fields in order to burn the cancer cells.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide#Graphene#Materials Science#Advanced Science#Mipt#Aalto University#Cvd
Nature.com

Ultralong persistent luminescence from carbon dots

Hour-level persistent luminescence is realized with carbon dots embedded in cyanuric acid, the composition of which is easily obtained by the microwave-assisted heating of carbon dots and urea. By forming donor-acceptor blends, the proposed composition yields intermediate states with long lifetimes, providing a rare-earth-metal-free route to ultralong persistent luminescence. Quantum...
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

4,100 Feet Underground, Scientists Test a Unique Geothermal Energy System

Team collaborates on assembling and testing “rock star” system 4,100 feet underground. A team of scientists has assembled a first-of-its-kind system to help them understand how to harness energy from deep below ground. The Stimulation and Flow System is the newest “rock star” from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists May Have Discovered the Mechanism Behind Mysterious COVID-19 Symptoms

In patients with serious and long-term COVID-19, disrupted blood coagulation has often been observed. Now, researchers at Linköping University (LiU), Sweden, have discovered that the body’s immune system can affect the spike protein on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, leading to the production of a misfolded spike protein called amyloid. The discovery of a possible connection between harmful amyloid production and symptoms of COVID-19 has now been published in the Journal of American Chemical Society.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

'Growing end' of inflammation discovered

Redness, swelling and pain are signs of inflammation. It serves to protect the body from pathogens and foreign substances. Researchers from the Universities of Bonn and Cologne were able to show that inflammatory reactions of an important sensor protein proceed in a specific spatial direction. This finding has the potential to conceivably stop inflammation at the "growing end," and thus bring chronic inflammatory diseases to a halt. The study has now been published in the journal Science Advances.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simultaneous electrochemical determination of morphine and methadone by using CMK-5 mesoporous carbon and multivariate calibration

For the first time, a sensitive electrochemical sensor using a glassy carbon electrode modified with CMK-5 Ordered mesoporous carbon was fabricated for simultaneous analysis of morphine and methadone. Modern electrochemical FFT-SWV techniques and partial least-squares as a multivariable analysis were used in this method. CMK-5 nanostructures were characterized by field emission scanning electron microscopy, transmission electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction analysis, and Raman spectroscopy. Variables such as accumulation time and pH for the proposed sensor were optimized before quantitative analysis. To train the proposed sensor, standard mixtures of morphine (MOR), and methadone (MET) were prepared in the established linear ranges of the analyzes. The results obtained from training samples were used for PLS modeling. The efficiency of the model was determined using test and real matrix samples. The root mean square error of prediction and the squared correlation coefficients (R2p) for MET and MOR were estimated to be 0.00772 and 0.00892 and 0.948 to 0.990, respectively. The recoveries in urine samples were reported to be 97.0 and 105.6% for both MOR and MET, respectively.
SCIENCE
Vice

Scientists Discover Nearly 1 Billion Year Old Organisms, Possibly Alive

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A team of researchers have located 830-million-year-old microorganisms in a piece of Australian rock salt, and they may even be alive. According to the researchers, the finding may also have implications for the search for alien life...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists use galaxy as a telescope – and see the beginnings of the universe

Cutting edge instruments and perfect cosmic alignments have allowed astronomers to peer into the nursery rooms of some of the oldest galaxies in the universe.A new paper published Thursday in the journal Nature describes how scientists used a technique called gravitational lensing and new spectrograph technology to view and characterize massive clouds of gas known as Damped Lyman-α systems, or DLAs, in the early universe.Scientists believe galaxies and stars slowly condensed out of these huge fields of gas, and the new paper describes two such infant galaxies glowing in their respective nursery clouds some 11 billion years ago.“The most amazing...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Fecal Transplants Reverse Hallmarks of Aging in the Gut, Eyes, and Brain

In the quest for eternal youth, poo transplants may seem like an unlikely way to reverse the aging process. However, scientists at the Quadram Institute and the University of East Anglia have provided evidence, from research in mice, that transplanting fecal microbiota from young into old mice can reverse the hallmarks of aging in the gut, eyes, and brain.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers create photonic materials for powerful, efficient light-based computing

University of Central Florida researchers are developing new photonic materials that could one day help enable low power, ultra-fast, light-based computing. The unique materials, known as topological insulators, are like wires that have been turned inside out, where the current runs along the outside and the interior is insulated. Topological...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Using AI To Cure Blinding Eye Diseases

NIH discovery sheds light on tissue targeted by age-related macular degeneration and other diseases. Researchers have identified distinct differences among the cells comprising a tissue in the retina that is vital to human visual perception. The scientists from the National Eye Institute (NEI) discovered five subpopulations of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE)—a layer of tissue that nourishes and supports the retina’s light-sensing photoreceptors. Using artificial intelligence, the researchers analyzed images of RPE at single-cell resolution to create a reference map that locates each subpopulation within the eye. A report on the research was published on May 6, 2022, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Stimulating brain circuits promotes neuron growth in adulthood, improving cognition and mood

We humans lose mental acuity as an unfortunate side effect of aging. And for individuals with neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, the loss of cognitive function, often accompanied by mood disorders such as anxiety, is a harrowing experience. One way to push back against cognitive decline and anxiety would be to spur the creation of new neurons. For the first time, University of North Carolina School of Medicine scientists have targeted a specific kind of neuron in mice to increase the production of neural stem cells and spur on the creation of new adult neurons to affect behavior.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Evolution of a Head Has Been Traced Back Surprisingly Far Up Our Ancestral Line

What's in a head? According to new research, a little bit of our ancestors' tails. In the early days of complex, multicellular life on Earth, animals started out without any spines or brains. They only had a network of neurons spread throughout their body. Over the course of millions of years, however, that system somehow became concentrated on one end. But how? Tunicates, or 'sea squirts', are the closest living relatives of vertebrates, and they don't have a true head. Their central nervous system is instead made up of clumps of neurons in the anterior and posterior parts of their body, with a...
WILDLIFE

