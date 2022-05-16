Ex-Jets Scout Explains Why New York Made a Mistake Drafting Jermaine Johnson
The Jets really helped themselves with the selection of Ahmad Gardner and Garrett Wilson in the first round of the recent NFL draft.
However, New York reached—I mean they really reached—on the Jermaine Johnson pick at No. 26 overall.
New York traded back up into the first-round to select the FSU edge rusher, and as a former Jets’ scout, I was super disappointed.
Nothing against Johnson, but shame on the Jets’ scouting department and shame on team General Manager Joe Douglas.
I’m sorry, but I am not a part of this media hype machine. I am an evaluator and when someone gets whipped on game film against Wake Forest, excuse me for not getting excited.
Pre-draft, I had put a fifth-round grade on Johnson.
Who am I?
I am the guy who told anyone who would listen, defensive end Dorian Boose was an undraftable reject in my interview with the Jets. Boose was New York’s top draft choice that year, and he went on to become a bust.
I know what I am seeing on game film and Johnson is not the answer as a pass rusher for the New York Jets.
Bottom line, Johnson is an opportunistic hustler who does not have the athletic ability nor the needed skill set to create pressure.
He looked downright soft coming off the edge most of the time against college level competition, which does not bold well for Johnson now going up against far more talented personnel in the NFL.
There was nothing on Johnson’s game film that remotely suggested he was an elite first-round pass rusher. If anything, Johnson is far better against the run.
However, that is not going to win anything for the Jets in today’s pass happy league. This is not our Grandpa’s three-yards and a cloud of dust NFL anymore.
Johnson will struggle getting to the quarterback for a lot of reasons.
