Ex-Jets Scout Explains Why New York Made a Mistake Drafting Jermaine Johnson

By Daniel Kelly
 4 days ago

This former scout believes Jermaine Johnson will struggle in the NFL, predicting that the Jets picking him in the first round will be costly down the road

The Jets really helped themselves with the selection of Ahmad Gardner and Garrett Wilson in the first round of the recent NFL draft.

However, New York reached—I mean they really reached—on the Jermaine Johnson pick at No. 26 overall.

New York traded back up into the first-round to select the FSU edge rusher, and as a former Jets’ scout, I was super disappointed.

Nothing against Johnson, but shame on the Jets’ scouting department and shame on team General Manager Joe Douglas.

I’m sorry, but I am not a part of this media hype machine. I am an evaluator and when someone gets whipped on game film against Wake Forest, excuse me for not getting excited.

Pre-draft, I had put a fifth-round grade on Johnson.

Who am I?

I am the guy who told anyone who would listen, defensive end Dorian Boose was an undraftable reject in my interview with the Jets. Boose was New York’s top draft choice that year, and he went on to become a bust.

I know what I am seeing on game film and Johnson is not the answer as a pass rusher for the New York Jets.

Bottom line, Johnson is an opportunistic hustler who does not have the athletic ability nor the needed skill set to create pressure.

He looked downright soft coming off the edge most of the time against college level competition, which does not bold well for Johnson now going up against far more talented personnel in the NFL.

There was nothing on Johnson’s game film that remotely suggested he was an elite first-round pass rusher. If anything, Johnson is far better against the run.

However, that is not going to win anything for the Jets in today’s pass happy league. This is not our Grandpa’s three-yards and a cloud of dust NFL anymore.

Johnson will struggle getting to the quarterback for a lot of reasons.

Grading Jermaine Johnson

6-foot-5, 262 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Notre Dame, Miami, North Carolina and Wake Forest

Grade: D (below average)

Scouting Report

Opportunistic hustler with good hand usage, but average football playing speed, average burst into the pocket and he is stiff. Flip flops from left to right side and can play with his hand in the dirt or standing up. Fights and gives top effort at all times and makes his plays as a direct result of that. He either ends up at the right place at the right time or when left clean to make garbage sacks. Battles and uses his hands rushing the passer, but shows no pop or explosiveness at the point of attack. Gets hung out to dry on the perimeter of the pocket often. Flashed spin move literally once in four games. Raw pass rusher with limited pass rush tools and arsenal of moves. No frills. Lacks top shelf football speed needed to win and has average bull rush power that gets curtailed by college level offensive linemen most of the time. Often stalemated on inside stunts and games. Struggled to make sudden adjustments in the pocket due to noticeable hip rigidity. Best when he is left clean or when the QB makes himself available to him by stepping up or rolling out to his side and he can easily move in. Highly competitive against the run. Not afraid to bang around and get in on the stop if at all possible. Solid wrapping tackler and a hard hitter. Struggled to disengage if seriously contested. Only really a factor once the action reaches his level. Classic try-hard who was grossly overvalued and over-graded.

Bottom Line

Douglas needed to get someone in here that can get to the QB, and he failed to do so with this pick. He failed to select a defender in the first-round who can win the edge. I am putting it out there in plain English before the first snap of the regular season.

There were a plethora of edge rushing prospects who showed they can wreck the pocket on their college game film still on the board when Douglas reached for Johnson (Cameron Thomas, Nik Bonitto, Myjai Sanders and Arnold Ebiketie). Interior pass rushing demons Devante Wyatt and Logan Hall were still sitting there too.

It is not good, especially considering all the prolific passers that are littered all over the Jets’ schedule this season.

The selection of Johnson will prove to be very costly to the Jets and Douglas’ tenure with New York when we look back.

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter ( @danielkellybook ).

