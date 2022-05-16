Billboard Recap, Netflix Culture Clash & Cruise Can't Afterparty in Cannes
Between Bells is catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with what you missed at the Billboard Music Awards, "Doctor Strange 2" ticket sales falling significantly over its second weekend, Netflix updating its culture guide to say that if workers don’t agree with the platform's content they should work somewhere else, and "Top Gun: Maverick" lack of a Cannes afterparty because star Tom Cruise is attending the Queen’s jubilee after his film's festival premiere.
