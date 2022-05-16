Exploring Huntington Beach State Park

A new record has been set for the number of passengers both inbound and outbound from Myrtle Beach International Airport. In April, 282,784 total passengers arrived and departed from MYR compared to almost 215,000 in April of last year which is a 32% increase over the airports previous best April on record. The number of people arriving on flights totaled 143,761 compared to 108,304 last year. Director of airports Scott Van Moppes said “April kicked off what is sure to be another historic spring season at MYR.”

