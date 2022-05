It's something that you never want to happen to anyone in your family. Cancer has touched many of our lives, but for Amanda Love, it hit her family harder than most. Both Amanda's mom and dad have been diagnosed with different types of cancer just a year apart. In November of 2020, Joni Love was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and underwent a total of 6 chemo treatments. Randy Love was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2022; he's recently had surgery to remove a tumor, and will have done a total of 4 rounds of chemo.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO