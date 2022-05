Netflix has revealed the first footage of Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer in its upcoming adaptation of The Sandman. The footage comes via the new trailer for Netflix Geeked Week 2022. Christie is technically playing the same Lucifer Morningstar that Tom Ellis played in the Lucifer series (those worlds are connected, after all). This Lucifer first appeared in The Sandman comics as the ruler of Hell before leaving for Earth, which is where the Lucifer spinoff comic book (the basis for the Lucifer television show) began. The scene in the trailer is straight out of the comics, where Dream (Tom Sturridge) must travel to Hell to reclaim one of his missing artifacts of power, his helm.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO