HIRE360, a nonprofit that connects underserved minority businesses and communities to jobs in the building trades across the region, today announced it is collaborating with Project H.O.O.D. for Pre-Apprenticeship Program recruitment. Founded in 2011 by Pastor Corey B. Brooks, Project H.O.O.D. provides mentorship, skills training, and community for residents on Chicago's South Side with the goal of ending the cycle of poverty, violence, and incarceration by providing alternatives to crime, neglect, and hopelessness.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO