MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Ahead of one of Myrtle Beach’s busiest weekends kicking off the summer tourism season, there are fewer visitors than the same time last year, and the cost of rentals and hotels is also a little more expensive, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce’s (MBACC) website.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO