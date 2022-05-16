ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

City of Vista Movies in the Park Return for Another Summer

northcountydailystar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FREE Movies in the Park series is hosted in the summer by the City of Vista and the County of San Diego. Come watch some of your favorite films under the...

northcountydailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

The Top Gun House Is Now a Stylish Restaurant—See Inside

A Queen Anne cottage featured prominently in the 1986 film Top Gun has been freshly restored just in time for the May 24 release of Top Gun: Maverick. Only it’s not been revamped for someone to live in. Built in 1887, the Graves House is one of the oldest homes in the San Diego area, and it now has a new life as the High Pie at the Top Gun House, a dessert-driven eatery at Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, California. It opens for the first time this weekend with chef Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality (also behind Cheeky’s restaurant and the Alcazar hotel in Palm Springs, California) at the helm. What inspired the High Pie name is Lazar’s signature “high pie” dish: a fried fruit-filled hand pie topped with mascarpone ice cream.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Escondido Street Festival Returns With New Features, Timeless Attractions

Hundreds of vendors offering food from different cultures and a variety of retail goods from different mediums will gather on Sunday for the return of the Escondido Street Festival. Presented by the Escondido Downtown Business Association, the beloved spring festival is back from its three-year hiatus and boasts new features...
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Entertainment
Vista, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
Vista, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Ways to Make the Most of Memorial Day Weekend in San Diego

From Rooftop Movies to Bonfires on the Bay, Here’s How to Take Advantage of a Day Off!. This long-awaited three-day weekend couldn’t come any faster! Memorial Day is on Monday, May 30, which also marks the unofficial start of summer. And there’s no better time to get out there and explore everything San Diego has to offer! With near-perfect weather and so many things to do, it can be hard to pick just one activity, so here are six ideas for you to make this long weekend one to remember. Grab your sunnies, sunscreen and flip-flops—let’s make these three days count with a stacked agenda! Memorial Day Weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

I Love Poke Festival Is Back

Next Monday, the long-running I Love Poke Festival returns to Bali Hai restaurant on Shelter Island. Restaurants from all over the county, including Market Bar Del Mar, Weapon Ramen, Waterbar, and Kairoa Brewing will serve interpretations of the popular seafood dish while a panel of judges crown a Poke Champion. Hodad’s, Supernatural Sandwiches, Pizza Kaiju, and others will serve up non-poke bites.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Melrose Park#Park Series#The Movies#Vista Movies
Eater

19 Stellar Spots for Waterfront Dining in San Diego

As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
sandiegomagazine.com

California Holistics Dispensary Opens in Chula Vista

After a few long years of legal cannabis licensing issues in Chula Vista, a process that was held up by a handful of lawsuits and other bureaucratic woes, finally, stores have begun trickling open in the past year or so. That means that, for the first time in history, Chula Vista residents have access to legal cannabis.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

RVs and Campers take over Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are five RVs and the six cars that are in a Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos, where people are obviously living out of. Understanding the complexities of the homeless crisis, this Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Today's Transitions

Living Spaces For Older Adults Has Gone Modern

The Granny Flat is another name for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), a smaller, independent residential dwelling located on the same property as a single-family home–and these trends in aging-in-place apartments are making a splash across the county. The San Diego-based company Modern Granny Flat specializes in these creative secondary suites that can be found in garage conversions, basements, attics, or new construction in the backyard. Their builds boast minimalist tiny homes that feature rooftop vegetable gardens, modular furniture that can slide in and out of walls to maximize space, and modern design features that blend in with the landscape and elevate the property’s value. In San Diego, these units are extra attractive due to the shortage of rentals throughout the city. Families are erecting these structures for added space, to meet the residential needs of extended family, and as an added rental income opportunity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Zoo Announces Extended Summer Hours

Animal lovers can enjoy spending more time with the wild residents at the San Diego Zoo with the attraction’s extended summer hours. Nighttime Zoo, which the park boasts as a wildly fun summertime experience, offers visitors the chance to stay at the zoo for longer periods of time from June 3 to Sept. 5. During that period, the park’s hours will be as followed:
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Disposal Free E-Waste and Shred Event this Saturday

Join us for a Free E-Waste and Shred event this Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. – noon. You can drop off 2 bankers’ boxes for free shredding, and free mulch will be available (bring your own shovel). Location: Emmanuel Faith Community Church – Parking lot on the...
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

24th Annual Art in the Village Attracts New Artists

Join us from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm when four downtown blocks of Carlsbad Village will turn into an open-air art show for the 24th Annual Art in the Village. Stroll our charming Village streets, just two blocks from the ocean, and take in amazing artwork, live music on stage, performance art, demonstrations, and interactive displays.
CARLSBAD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy