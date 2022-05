As an attendee at Wednesday night’s (almost five-hour) Gunstock Area Commission meeting, here are my take aways:. There are commissioners who are seeking to micro-manage versus provide oversight of the business operations. In spite of high customer satisfaction and the very profitable, successful last two years under the management of highly qualified and respected professionals, it appeared that the success of the management team was minimized to ... all ski areas saw an increase in revenue. It certainly seemed to minimize the tremendous skill and intricacy of management to balance profitability with providing a high level of customer satisfaction. This cannot be said for many other mountains which did not manage crowd capacity or groom trails to ensure optimal skiing and riding.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO