BOSTON -- Mac Jones had a very successful rookie season in the NFL, but the Patriots know that he's in no position to be resting on any laurels heading into an all-important year two.Apparently, he hasn't been doing that at all, which has the team feeling quite pleased about their young QB this spring.According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the Patriots are "ecstatic" with Jones' "dedication" to work this offseason thus far."Jones has spent long hours at Gillette Stadium, often beating the coaching staff into the building to get a jump-start on film study for the day," Howe reported. "He...

NFL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO