Hal Shurtleff: ACLU did right thing in supporting Camp Constitution's free speech

To all the 300 voters that voted for me in the town election in Moultonborough, I just want to say thank you very much for your help. I would also like to thank all of the team at 603 Oil & Market for the tremendous effort shown in support of our campaign, and the team at Goodhue Marine and Gun Shop for a job well done, and all the other team efforts at the Center Harbor Diner, the Stevens Landscaping Garden Center, Ferrante Plumbing & Heating on Route 25, and Skelley’s Market on Route 109. Please consider the aforementioned businesses when shopping in the area. We must all stay vigilant and strive for less government in our lives and less spending in these hard times. Stay safe, and may God bless all of you.

MOULTONBOROUGH, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO