ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Hal Shurtleff: ACLU did right thing in supporting Camp Constitution's free speech

laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

In his recent letter to the editor, Mr. Robert Azzi congratulated me and Camp Constitution over our 9-0 Supreme Court victory but that he found my opinions and prejudices "repugnant"' While I can't say that I know all of Mr. Azzi's...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
laconiadailysun.com

Richie Homsi: He's continuing to fight an unjust, elitist system

I am continuing to follow up with the story reported by The Laconia Daily Sun on March 31, Governor’s Island Club Inc. v. Homsi. As a long time summer and now permanent resident of Laconia, I believe it is important for citizens to understand the full impact of such decisions. The Lakes Region is for all, not just the wealthy.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gunstock election measure gets the ax

CONCORD — Legislation to have members of the Gunstock Area Commission elected by the voters was killed Thursday when a committee voted to strip the measure out of the bill to which it had been attached. The Senate members of a committee of conference acceded to House conferees who...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

George Mottram: Thank you to Moultonborough voters

To all the 300 voters that voted for me in the town election in Moultonborough, I just want to say thank you very much for your help. I would also like to thank all of the team at 603 Oil & Market for the tremendous effort shown in support of our campaign, and the team at Goodhue Marine and Gun Shop for a job well done, and all the other team efforts at the Center Harbor Diner, the Stevens Landscaping Garden Center, Ferrante Plumbing & Heating on Route 25, and Skelley’s Market on Route 109. Please consider the aforementioned businesses when shopping in the area. We must all stay vigilant and strive for less government in our lives and less spending in these hard times. Stay safe, and may God bless all of you.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Chuck McGee: No more money should be spent to explore HUB after Article 8 defeated

Thanks to everyone who attended last Saturday’s Moultonborough Town Meeting. Now that Article 8, which called for $750,000 of previously-appropriated taxpayer dollars to be put into “The HUB” capital reserve fund to show “support” for the project, was defeated, it appears “the community” has once again spoken out against a multi-million dollar community center project. Going forward, Hub proponents will be asking the selectboard to approve letting them expend $10,000 to $20,000 of your taxpayer dollars for professional cost estimates. Based on the defeat of Article 8, this would be a waste of taxpayer money. To date, HUB proponents claim to have raised $17,000 in fundraising. I suggest they use that money, rather than public funds, for cost estimates. Voters at the 2021 town meeting did approve $75,000 for exploring community center options, however, as Article 8 was defeated, spending more money on this proposal doesn’t make much sense. If you agree, I suggest you make your feelings know to the selectboard.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Petition asking for superintendent's ouster signed by parents at Pleasant Street School

LACONIA — As of Wednesday, 119 parents of students at Pleasant Street School had signed an online petition asking the Laconia School Board to place Superintendent Steve Tucker on leave and not renew his contract, citing ineffective leadership, bullying, lack of transparency and unfair treatment of Pleasant Street School Principal David Levesque.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Huggins seeking new services, 'regardless of affiliations'

WOLFEBORO — In the wake of a decision by the state Attorney-General’s Office that Dartmouth Health’s planned acquisition of GraniteOne Health would violate consumer protection laws, Huggins Hospital’s vice-president of strategy and community relations, Monika O’Clair, said the Wolfeboro hospital will continue looking “to bring new services to the area, regardless of any affiliations.”
WOLFEBORO, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Speech#The Daily Sun#Christian#The American Legion#Notre Dame Law School#Catholic Vote#The Department Of Justice
laconiadailysun.com

Bryan F. Caruso, 42

PEMBROKE — Bryan Frederick Caruso, 42, a resident of Pembroke for the past seven years, passed away suddenly on May 16, at Concord Hospital in Concord. He was born on Oct. 9, 1979, in Laconia, the son of Frederick A. Jr. and Cheri M. (Shepard) Caruso. Bryan was a...
PEMBROKE, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Joseph R. Sirles Sr., 66

Joseph Ray Sirles Sr., 66, of Winnisquam, died at Concord Hospital on May 15. He was born in Laconia on Sept. 22, 1955, the son of Chester F. Sirles Sr., and Louise (Colburn). Joe was raised in Meredith Center. Several years ago he worked at Hebert Foundry in Laconia and...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Four year old raises $400 for Gilford Fire Department

GILFORD — For local tot Gavin Decoff, there’s no place in the Lakes Region that compares to the Gilford Fire Department. In lieu of gifts for his fourth birthday, Gavin and his family decided to collect donations for their local heroes. On Thursday afternoon, Gavin presented the $400 he raised to Chief Stephen Carrier and former captain Rick Andrews, president of the Firefighters Relief Association.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Ahern State Park gate closed after student crowd incident, park remains open

LACONIA — The gate at Ahern State Park was closed on May 16 because of, according to a sign posted on the premises, “vandalism and abuse of park property.” Ahern is still open and only vehicle access has been restricted. Though the sign has been removed by the state parks and recreation department, the gate remains closed indefinitely.
LACONIA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
laconiadailysun.com

Purrs and Pours cat cafe makes a splash at the coffee festival

LACONIA — Feline fanciers will hail this as an inspired, if not purrfect, addition to this weekend’s coffee festival. On May 20 and 21, the New Hampshire Humane Society will host the state’s first cat café – a pop-up event on Main Street featuring cats for adoption of various stripes and patterns, ages and catwalks at a storefront next to Wayfarer Coffee Roasters.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Almon E. Small, 80

Almon E. Small of Center Harbor passed away on May 12, at Concord Hospital — Laconia after struggling with health issues. He was born in Laconia to Eugene and Blanche (Haddock) Small on March 16, 1942. Almon was a graduate of Inter-Lakes High School, class of 1960. He worked...
laconiadailysun.com

Meredith Fine Craft Gallery welcomes Terri Talas

MEREDITH — The Meredith Fine Craft Gallery would like to welcome League-juried artist Terri Talas back to the gallery. Talas’ vast art experience and background in natural sciences has allowed her to take a piece of the ancient past and bring it into the modern world. Her jewelry is hand-carved from ancient mammoth ivory found in Alaska and Siberia. Talas offers a wide variety of nature designs and ancient symbols, highly detailed and rich in color.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

A new ax-ent to the Belknap Mall

BELMONT — Nick Brough and Nick Gilman always knew they would go into business together someday — they just needed the right idea. An idea with an edge to it. “We thought of everything,” Brough said. “At first the idea was a sandwich and frappe shop, but we’ve also thought of doing a skate park, an indoor trampoline park.” It was after a night at an axe-throwing venue in Manchester that the pair realized they had found the perfect venture for their partnership: bringing the sport to the Lakes Region.
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford Police Log

GILFORD — Police handled 138 service calls from last Thursday through Monday. Four people were arrested. Gregory N. Thureson, 42, of Liscomb Circle, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended (subsequent offense). Christopher M. Wagenhofer, 19, of Mechanic Street, in Laconia, was...
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Children's book published just in time for Coffee Festival

LACONIA — "Caffeina and the Big Girl," written by New Hampshire author Michael Green and illustrated by local artist Larry Frates, is a picture book about an energetic girl and her tired parents, a herd of dancing goats and a goddess named "Caffeina," and it will be on sale at the Belknap Mill during – and after – the New England Coffee Festival.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laura B. Shaw, 75

PLYMOUTH — Laura Bell Shaw, 75, died at home following a period of declining health on May 16, surrounded by her family. She was born in Franklin on Sept. 8, 1946, the daughter of Ethel Griffin. Laura went peacefully knowing that her children and grandchildren loved her dearly. She...
PLYMOUTH, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy