Hal Shurtleff: ACLU did right thing in supporting Camp Constitution's free speech

Thanks to everyone who attended last Saturday’s Moultonborough Town Meeting. Now that Article 8, which called for $750,000 of previously-appropriated taxpayer dollars to be put into “The HUB” capital reserve fund to show “support” for the project, was defeated, it appears “the community” has once again spoken out against a multi-million dollar community center project. Going forward, Hub proponents will be asking the selectboard to approve letting them expend $10,000 to $20,000 of your taxpayer dollars for professional cost estimates. Based on the defeat of Article 8, this would be a waste of taxpayer money. To date, HUB proponents claim to have raised $17,000 in fundraising. I suggest they use that money, rather than public funds, for cost estimates. Voters at the 2021 town meeting did approve $75,000 for exploring community center options, however, as Article 8 was defeated, spending more money on this proposal doesn’t make much sense. If you agree, I suggest you make your feelings know to the selectboard.
Comments / 0