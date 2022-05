LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – A planned development may soon bring nearly 2,000 new families to the Leland area. Malmo Tract has 1,857 homes in the works to be built on Malmo Loop Road just off U.S. 74/76. Those homes include rentals, single-family homes, townhouses, duplexes and multi-family units. The project has drawn a number of concerns from community members about both infrastructure and flooding.

LELAND, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO