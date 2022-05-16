ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Hey Quad Cities, You Could Be On TV At The Factory of Fear

By Becky In Black
 4 days ago
Not only do you have a chance to get your scream on this weekend, May 20th and 21st, but you might also get the chance to be a TV star! The Factory of Fear in Moline is welcoming How2Media, producers of the popular television show "World's Greatest!..." to film during Factory...

I-Rock 93.5

Kate Has An Awesome Playlist Ready To Rock You Into The Weekend

Question one - Who are you? Hi, I’m Kate Meyer. I am a Quad Cities native. I'm married to Andrew Meyer and dog mom to our Cane Corso, Sasha. I work for the Rock Island County Health Department as Manager of Emergency Planning and Response. You may have met me at one of our many COVID-19 vaccination clinics. I help plan and organize these clinics, as well as organize our Medical Reserve Corps volunteers who assist us with staffing them. (I want to shout out to all of my coworkers and volunteers, who have been amazing! We couldn’t have done it without you!) These last two + years of COVID-19 response have been hell! Hopefully, we are on track to our new normal, whatever that may be. In the meantime, rock will get us through!
Illinois Entertainment
Moline, IL
Moline, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Dairy Freez Closes in Davenport’s West End

This week, Dairy Freez in the West End of Davenport has closed its doors. Dairy Freez, which has been open for almost 60 years, has offered beloved ice cream treats like sundaes, floats, malts, shakes, and more. The business just announced on Facebook that they are closing its doors and will be selling the shop.
ourquadcities.com

This year’s Mercado on Fifth is expected to be bigger, better

Moline’s popular outdoor night market known as Mercado on Fifth will return Friday, May 27. Organizers expect more than 30 vendors to take part in the outdoor night market. Mercado on Fifth Executive Director AnaMaria Rocha says this year will be one of the biggest seasons. This comes after the big turnout they had for vendors interested in being part of the event.
98.1 KHAK

American Idol Finalist Grew Up Just a Few Hours From Cedar Rapids

As you're probably aware, there has been a ton of talent coming out of Iowa over the years. Some Iowa natives include Ashton Kutcher, Jason Momoa, and the list goes on. Even American Idol season 16 winner Maddie Poppe is from Clarksville, Iowa. With all of this talent oozing out of the state it's no surprise that some of that talent would spread to our surrounding areas.
Q985

Illinois Could Be In Store For A Miserable Summer If Blackouts Happen

Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
94.1 KRNA

15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
I-Rock 93.5

How Much Of Your Life Is Spent At Quad City Stop Lights

While sitting at a red light today in the Quad Cities I realized I get stuck at the same light almost every time when on Harrison street. I swear this light is always red for me no matter what. It can be three in the morning, and no one else is on the road, but that light is still red! I know it's automatic, but I can just never time it right.
98.1 KHAK

Carrie Underwood’s New Tour Includes Show in the Quad Cities

Carrie Underwood is continuing her Las Vegas residency this week but later this year, you'll be able to see her less than 90 minutes from Cedar Rapids. Monday morning, Carrie revealed her "Denim and Rhinestones" Tour. The tour includes a combined 43 shows in 2022 and 2023. Before we get to the details of that concert in the Quad Cities, let's reminisce about the amazing career this country superstar has had to date.
KWQC

QC Farmers’ Market is open Saturday mornings at Schwiebert Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -QC Farmers’ Market at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park is a cooperative of local farmers and food producers. When you buy from this market, you’re buying directly from a Quad Cities’ producer and all products are homegrown and handmade, without exception. Among the product line up is homegrown produce, meat, eggs, and milk, as well as homemade prepared items.
97X

This Is The Cheapest House In The Quad Cities

A few months ago we found the cheapest house in the Quad Cities, it was located in East Moline for $11,900. It's still on the market, but shockingly a new house has gone up for even less. It looks nicer than the East Moline House which has me suspicious. Last...
ourquadcities.com

Three strong QC women to celebrate homes they built themselves

Godja Adjafi, Marcia Ellingsworth, and Hannah VanTrump have completed Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities’ affordable homeownership program and will celebrate moving into their new neighboring homes in Davenport on Saturday, May 21. They will live in Habitat QC homes 123, 124, and 125 at 761-765-769 E. 6th St., Davenport....
Davenport, IA
I-Rock 93.5 plays the best hard rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

