Fort Belknap Indian Community receives $500,000 grant to cleanup and reuse properties

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Blaine; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Chouteau; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Blaine, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Hill, Liberty and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO