Harlem, MT

Fort Belknap Indian Community receives $500,000 grant to cleanup and reuse properties

 4 days ago

Harlem, Mont. (May 12, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing the Fort Belknap Indian Community in Harlem, Montana will receive a $500,000 Brownfields assessment cleanup grant to remove contaminants from several properties targeted for reuse. The Fort Belknap Indian Community will use the...

High Wind Watch issued for Blaine, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-19 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Blaine; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Chouteau; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Blaine, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Hill, Liberty and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT

