I the undersigned will sell at Public Auction. Located at 1144 Broadway, Masury, OH 44436. This is an excellent opportunity for an investment. Mr. Hejazi ran a very successful bar and restaurant business out of this building. The property contains a three-story brick school building. There is a small bar located inside the front entrance for pre-dinner cocktails and a full bar and restaurant with stage. The building has a large kitchen area (kitchen appliances to be sold separate). The top two floors of the building are complete with classrooms and restrooms, they are a blank slate for any ideas for profit. There is a large parking lot all situated in a great location on the corner of Broadway and busy Route 62. The liquor will transfer to the new owner of the building as well. All city utilities.

MASURY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO