Rory McIlroy holds the lead heading into the second day of the PGA Championship as the tournament continues at Southern Hills in Oklahoma on Friday. McIlroy carded seven birdies and two bogeys in an opening 65 to set the clubhouse target on five under par, a shot ahead of the American pair Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge.FOLLOW LIVE: PGA CHAMPIONSHIP - Day Two“It was a great start to the tournament,” said McIlroy, who made four birdies in a row on his front nine and had an outside chance of equalling the lowest score in men’s major history when he reached...

