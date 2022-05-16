ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Sign Four Rookie Tryouts

By Noah Strackbein
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers find some diamonds in the rough at Rookie Minicamp.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added four players to their 90-man roster after trying out at Rookie Minicamp.

The Steelers have signed defensive tackle Trevon Mason, cornerback Carlin Platel, kicker Nick Sciba and wide receiver Tyler Snead. All four were part of the 28 players who tried out.

Snead, listed at just 5-foot-7, 174-pounds, was a contributor in the pass and return game for ECU during his time there. In four seasons, he recorded 201 catches for 2,380 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 1,268 kick return yards and two touchdowns.

Mason played 26 games during his time at Arizona, recording 106 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and seven pass deflections.

Platel transferred to the Gamecocks after three years at Division II Assumption College. He sat out in 2020 due to the pandemic, but returned in 2021 to play in nine games.

Sciba spent four seasons at Wake Forest, hitting 100% of his extra points (193 attempts) and 89.9% of his field goals (80 of 89).

