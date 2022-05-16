ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer, MI

Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleSAWYER, Mich. — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. Baroda-Lake...

