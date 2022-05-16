ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New this week: Harry Styles, 'Angelyne' and 'The Valet'

By The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJcly_0fg222mR00
The Stream This combination of photos shows promotional art for "Angelyne," a limited series premiering May 19 on Peacock, left, "The G Word With Adam Conover," debuting Thursday, May 19, on Netflix and "The Valet," a film premiering May 20 on Hulu. (Peacock/Netflix/Hulu via AP) (Uncredited)

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— The gripping documentary "Hold Your Fire," directed by Stefan Forbes, chronicles a 1973 Brooklyn robbery that became a turning point in hostage negotiation tactics and de-escalation. The scene, vividly depicted in archival and contemporaneous news footage, captures a classic New York much like the one found in Sidney Lumet's "Dog Day Afternoon." When four Black men attempted to rob a sporting good store, they were trapped by police and a 47-hour standoff, with hostages and a killed policeman, ensued. "Hold Your Fire," which is debuting Friday in theaters and on digital rental, captures how one former traffic cop, with a degree in psychology, flipped an often fatal script and used communication, not violence, to settle a crisis and remake policing.

— You could say that the cartoon-live action reboot "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" is an unlikely project to gather some top "Saturday Night Live" alums. Yet here is a "Chip 'n Dale" with John Mulaney voicing Chip, Andy Samberg as Dale and Lonely Island auteur Akiva Schaffer directing the new Disney+ release, streaming Friday. In this "Chip 'n Dale," the title chipmunks are living in modern-day Los Angeles and long removed from the heyday of their TV series. Chip has resorted to suburban domesticity and Dale is living off his long-gone fame. With KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana and Keegan-Michael Key.

— Fans of the best picture-winning "CODA" may want to check out Hulu's "The Valet," starring Eugenio Derbez as a valet attendant hired to act as though he's dating a movie star (Samara Weaving) to square rumors of an affair with a Los Angeles real estate mogul (Max Greenfield). The film, streaming Friday, is a rom-com platform for the versatile Mexican star Derbez, who memorably played the music teacher in "CODA."

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Harries, rejoice! Harry Styles' third studio album, "Harry's House," is on the way. The collection, due out Friday, is the follow-up to his fine album "Fine Line" from 2019. Styles is coming off a two-weekend headlining stint at Coachella, where he was joined by Shania Twain and Lizzo. The first single from the new album is "As It Was," a melancholy '80s-based low burner that spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 in April. Styles told BBC Radio One that the song is about "embracing change, losing oneself, finding oneself, a shift in perspective." Some of the new song titles are "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," "Late Night Talking," "Grapejuice," "Daydreaming," "Keep Driving," "Satellite," "Boyfriends" and "Love of My Life."

— The Who icon Pete Townshend opens up in a new Audible Original, taking listeners through the period between the 1978 death of band drummer Keith Moon and the 2002 loss of bassist John Entwistle. "Pete Townshend: Somebody Saved Me" mixes his memories and songs like "Let My Love Open the Door," "Slit Skirts," "You Better You Bet" and "Eminence Front." Townshend joins other iconic musicians telling their stories on Audible, including Eddie Vedder, Billie Joe Armstrong, Tom Morello, James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Yo-Yo Ma and Gary Clark Jr.

— Two vital American musicians met and jammed together in the summer of 2011 when legendary singer Mavis Staples visited her good friend Levon Helm of The Band in Woodstock, New York. Staples and her band spent five or six days with Helm and his band, playing music and telling stories. It was the last time they would meet; Helm died in 2012. A record of their last meeting together is finally being released Friday — "Carry Me Home." The setlist mixes vintage gospel and soul with timeless folk and blues, including "This Is My Country" by Curtis Mayfield and "The Weight" by Robbie Robertson.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

"Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song" honors the prolific pop star whose hits include "All Night Long," "Endless Love" and "Lady." Anthony Anderson hosts the ceremony that was taped in Washington and includes performances by Gloria Estefan, Boyz II Men, Luke Bryan, Andra Day, Yolanda Adams and Chris Stapleton. Estefan, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney are among previous recipients of the award. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden called Richie an inspiring entertainer who helped "strengthen our global connections." The PBS special airs Tuesday.

— Angelyne didn't have or need the internet to make her a Los Angeles celebrity — billboards scattered around town starting in the 1980s did the trick. Her seductive image brought her surprisingly enduring fame – and now a show based, sort of, on her story. Peacock's limited series "Angelyne," starring Emmy Rossum and debuting Thursday, is billed not as a traditional biography but, as showrunner Allison Miller described it, a "magical story... about becoming the person you were meant to be" and about L.A. and the dreamers it attracts. Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky and Hamish Linklater are in the cast.

— Adam Conover, who used comedy to apply the power of critical thinking in "Adam Ruins Everything," takes a similar approach to the workings of government in "The G Word With Adam Conover," debuting Thursday on Netflix. In what's described as a "hybrid comedy-documentary series," Conover explores how crucial — both for good and not-so-good — government is to our lives, from weather to food to money and more. The show is based on "The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy" by Michael Lewis ("The Big Short") and includes a cameo by former President Barack Obama that cements his comedy chops.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP's entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
Person
Eugenio Derbez
Person
Levon Helm
Person
Akiva Schaffer
Person
Angelyne
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Sidney Lumet
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Emmy Rossum
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Hamish Linklater
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Valet#The Associated Press
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
109K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy