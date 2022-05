I recently bumped into a former Shawmut Diner customer who used to stop in before going to work at Horseneck Beach in Westport. Matt was a nationally certified lifeguard. We talked about the recent tragedy of the young man from Maine who was buried alive after a pit he and his sister had dug on a Toms River, New Jersey beach collapsed on them. The sister was in the eight-to-10-foot-deep hole when the walls gave way, but was rescued. Her brother, though, was crushed and suffocated by the weight of the crumbling walls.

