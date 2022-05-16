Emma Stone added to list of Hollywood actors moving to Lone Star State

A new production comes to The Groundfloor Theatre called Dot. With a screenplay by playwright Colman Domingo and directed by Dr. Lisa B. Thompson, this play deals with grief of an aging family member in such an eloquent manner. The story is so important to Thompson and she is extremely excited to be sharing it with the Austin community. Thompson is a Black feminist artist/scholar and the author of three books, Beyond the Black Lady: Sexuality and the New African American Middle Class, Single Black Female, and Underground, Monroe, and The Mamalogues: Three Plays. Her plays have been produced off-Broadway, throughout the U.S., and internationally, and have been recognized with an Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Best Play Award, The Austin Critics Circle David Mark Cohen New Play Award, and a Broadway World Regional Award for Best Writing of an Original Work as well as a LA Weekly Theatre Award for Best Comedy nomination. Her plays have been produced off-Broadway and have been seen throughout America and the World.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO