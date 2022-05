ELIZABETHTON - Norma Jean Powell Stines, 88, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in the Signature Health Center. She was born May 26, 1933, in Roan Mountain to the late Stuart & Lou Hill Powell. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. Norma was a retired employee of the United Telephone Company. She loved to sew. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David H. Stines who passed away May 25, 2021. by a son: Todd Stines, two sisters and five brothers.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO