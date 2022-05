Huawei is taking another stab at the "outie" form factor and has made several improvements to enhance durability. With the global launch of the Mate Xs 2, Huawei resurrects its original “outie” foldable in a new, stronger chassis. At first glance, there’s very little that’s “new,” with almost every part of the Mate Xs 2 looking like its two-year-old predecessor. But the devil is in the details, and Huawei has made several improvements here that really give the outie form factor a fighting chance. Whether they’re enough to truly challenge the more prevalent inward-folding design seen in the likes of the Mate X2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 is something we’ll only know after spending more time with it. For now, here are our first impressions of the Huawei Mate Xs 2.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO