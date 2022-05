The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals! Stephen Curry scored 21 points and pulled in a game-high 12 rebounds and Luka Doncic was held to 20 points on 6 for 18 shooting as the Warriors cruised to a 112-87 Game 1 victory. Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson added 17 and 14 points, respectively, but Golden State’s home-court advantage was just too much for Dallas to handle. The Mavs lost their previous Game 1 matchups against the Jazz and Suns, while Golden State has led 1-0 in each round of the 2022 playoffs. Can...

