Salisbury, MD

SD baseball team Bayside champs

By Managing Editor, Lisa Capitelli
Ocean City Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 13, 2022) With the score 3-2 in Stephen Decatur’s favor in the first inning of the Bayside Conference baseball championship on Tuesday, it looked like the game against the St. Michael’s Saints was going to be a close battle. But that wasn’t the case, as Decatur...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Ocean City Today

Sports Briefs 05/20/2022

Stephen Decatur Seahawks football with present Gridiron Club, Monday, May 23 to Friday, May 27, from 3-4:30 p.m. The drills and skills training activity is open to seventh and eighth graders. It will be conducted by Decatur varsity football team Head Coach Jake Coleman and staff at Stephen Decatur Middle School.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Colonel Richardson moves to state quaterfinals with walk-off win

FEDERALSBURG, Md.– Colonel Richardson defeated St. Michael’s in a final score of 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon. Colonel Richardson would get on the board first with a 2 run RBI single up the middle from Jaden Rowan. St. Michael’s would get on the board in the bottom of the 4th with a sacrifice fly from Josh Sherwood. The Saints would tie it up with a RBI double from Teegan Murphy.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
Cape Gazette

I know more than most, but miss more than ever

Cleaning house - Sussex Academy’s Sadie Tunnell was Henlopen Conference champion in the 400-meter run with a time of 58.17 seconds. She also clocked 13.1 in the 100 meters for fourth place and 26.4 in the 200 meters for third. Sadie ran the DQ Dash Sunday morning and Sharpie of Lewes is her grandfather (local connection). Bailey Fletcher, a Cape sophomore cross country runner, tried pole vaulting for the first time this spring and jumped a personal best 12-feet-6-inches to win gold at the conference meet. Bailey now needs to spend time with Sam Young (Cape and University of Virginia) to ascertain if he’s crazy enough to fly higher and what to do when he gets up there. Bre Reed of Sussex Central, a volleyball player, jumped 18-5 to win the Henlopen Conference long jump event. Bre also high jumped 5-2 to place second. Tucker Brown (Worcester Prep and St. Joe’s) scored three goals – all in the first half – for the Hawks, who lost to Yale in the NCAA lacrosse tournament. Tucker finished the season with 43 goals and 18 assists. Leigh Lingo, a graduate student (Worcester Prep and Virginia Tech) picked up three ground balls – she’s a defender – as the Florida Gators beat Jacksonville 15-10. Leigh’s cousin Lillie Lingo was a defender for UNC. Florida played at Maryland May 19 in the quarterfinals. Florida beat Mercer 19-12 in the opening round. Chloe Schaffer (Cape) scored three goals for the Mercer Bears. Izzy Cryne, a goalie, ended her college career as a four-year starter for Mercer. West Chester University women’s lacrosse (17-3) lost to East Stroudsburg (19-1) 13-12 in overtime in a Division II Mid-Atlantic regional game. Lindsay Monigle (Cape) had five goals and two assists. Monigle closed the season with 47 goals and 63 assists. She finished her college career with 92 goals, despite her sophomore season all but lost to COVID. Not sure if she has an option or will opt for an extra year. Salisbury University baseball, the defending Division III national champions, will play William Patterson Friday, May 20, in Granville, Ohio, in the first round of the NCAA regionals. Brock Hilligoss (Milford), with a record of 3-1, faced 13 batters in a conference-clinching win over Christopher Newport, throwing 32 strikes on 46 pitches. Brock made 12 relief appearances for the 2022 Seagulls. Brock is a lefty just like his maternal grandfather Johnny Morris, a star at Lewes High School who pitched in the major leagues along with Route 9 contemporaries Chris Short and Costen Shockley.
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Heiser tames Warriors, Snow Hill punches ticket to states

SNOW HILL, Md. – Colby Heiser’s incredible pitching in relief propelled Snow Hill to a 6-1 victory over rival Mardela in their 1A baseball regional final Wednesday. Cole Swift powered the offense with a 4-for-4 day at the plate complete with a home run. Heiser pitched four innings...
SNOW HILL, MD
Sports
speedsport.com

Jordan Watson Earns Big Payday In Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Jordan Watson defended his home turf on Thursday night, dominating the season opener for the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds at Georgetown Speedway. After the postponement of the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial to late October, the Deron Rust Memorial slid into the role of the first big-block/small-block feature of the 2022 season at the historic Sussex County oval.
GEORGETOWN, DE
wypr.org

Mike Olesker's "Boogie" celebrates Baltimore's rags-to-riches legend

And now, a conversation about a guy that back in the day in Baltimore, struggled, scraped and faked his way through school, fought at the drop of a hat, and found himself on the opposite side of legal more than a few times. He was far and away the least likely to succeed. But succeed he did.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis To Donate Over $130K To Johns Hopkins Children’s Center As Runner Up On CBS Show ‘Beyond The Edge’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts. Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again. Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis. Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their...
NBC Washington

Confederate Flag Found Hanging From Maryland High School Flagpole

A confederate flag was found hanging from a Maryland high school’s main flagpole Thursday morning, according to Charles County Public Schools. JROTC cadets discovered the flag at La Plata High School as they were preparing to raise flags for the school day. It was removed. Authorities believe it was...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester Commissioners enter round two on sportsplex

The disagreement between two Worcester County Commissioners regarding discussions about the proposed sports complex in Berlin continued on Tuesday, with a third member of the board telling them he was tired of listening to the back and forth. At the end of the Tuesday morning county commissioners meeting, Commissioner Joe...
OCEAN CITY, MD
preservationmaryland.org

Maryland Road Trip: Exploring Kent County

Eleven counties down on Diane and Jeff Caslow’s twenty-three counties and Baltimore City day trip explorations. The pair are trying to visit each county in the opposite season from the one they did during their first tour around the state. Last time they visited Kent in the fall, so spring was the perfect timing to see it from a different vantage point. Their focus remains on staying outdoors, expanding their exploration around landscape preservation through trails, conservancies, preserves, and old railroad lines converted into trails. Recognizing that there are over 134,000 acres of farmland in the county, they thought it would be interesting to use the map from the Farm & Country Driving Tour to expand the lens from which they saw this county this time around. Take it away, Diane…
KENT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury hosting homecoming concert for American Idol star Jay Copeland

SALISBURY, Md. – Following his impressive run on American Idol, singer Jay Copeland is coming back to Salisbury, and the city is ready to celebrate!. City officials will host a homecoming event for Copeland on June 3rd in Downtown Salisbury. We’re told there will be food trucks, music, and a free live performance. The party will be held at the intersection of Times Square and South Division Street. Gates are opening at 6 p.m., with the show expected to start at 7 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
Ocean City Today

Community bike ride tomorrow

The Worcester County Pedestrian Bike Coalition and Tommy’s Bicycle Works are teaming up to put on the Berlin Community Bike Ride at 7 p.m. Friday. The bike ride starts at Heron Park and features a five-mile route through downtown Berlin. Tommy’s Bicycle Works owner Tom Simon says the bike...
BERLIN, MD
The Dispatch

OC Woman Named Miss Maryland USA

OCEAN CITY – An Ocean City woman will represent Maryland at the Miss USA pageant this year. Caleigh Shade, a 22-year-old Ocean City resident, was crowned Miss Maryland USA on Sunday during the 70th edition of the Miss Maryland USA competition. The win came as a surprise to Shade, who was competing in the contest for the first time.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

A Tornado Watch Has Been Issued For Parts Of Maryland. What Does That Mean?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. Friday for parts of Maryland including the Baltimore area. The advisory issued by the National Weather Service covers Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard and Washington counties. A Tornado Watch means the conditions exist for a tornado to form, unlike a Tornado Warning, which means a tornado has been spotted. “The atmosphere is unstable enough that the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch,” WJZ First Alert Weather’s Marty Bass explained. The Tornado Watch comes as the First Alert Weather Team is already tracking potentially dangerous heat on tap for Saturday. As always, stick with the most trusted and experienced team in town on air and online for instant updates and developments on your forecast. You can stay ahead of any storm by downloading the CBS Baltimore app.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Vegan Dining Experience coming to Salisbury

47ABC – Maryland native Chef Sheenee Cotton is bringing her Vegan Dining Experience to Salisbury. Chef Cotton joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to show off some of the dishes that will be featured at the event. On Saturday, May 21st, the Vegan Brunch Experience will be from 12-2:30...
SALISBURY, MD
proptalk.com

Mark Your Calendars! 2022 Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Racing

As it is still early in the season, some events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the most up-to-date information. Now who’s ready for some Chesapeake Bay powerboat racing?! We suggest you print this page out and stick it right on your fridge because there are some great events coming up you won’t want to miss.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

