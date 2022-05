Following just over two years of construction, officials with Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced the completion of its new campus in City Place via a news release April 4. As previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper, construction first began on the new campus in February 2020. In December 2020, HPE officials announced the new campus would also become the company's new headquarters, which was previously located in San Jose, California.

SPRING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO