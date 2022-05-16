ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Sunnyside residents worried about recent shootouts

KDVR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople living in the Sunnyside neighborhood have heard...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Remains Of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia Found 4+ Years After She Went Missing

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The remains of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia have been recovered more than four years after she went missing. The mother of three was 34 years old when she was last seen near downtown Longmont around 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018, at a bar celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day. Rita Gutierrez-Garcia (credit: CBS) Human remains were found east of Longmont in Weld County on April 28. On that date, according to the Boulder DA’s Office, investigators told Rita’s family that those remains were likely that of Rita. There was no identification or property found at the site. Just weeks later, on May...
BOULDER, CO
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO

9NEWS

Victims of vehicle theft pay fines to get vehicles back

DENVER — Victims of auto theft in the Denver metro area may have to pay hundreds of dollars just to get their stolen property back. The Davis family recently had their Toyota 4Runner stolen from their home in Littleton. "This is my wife's wallet," said Lucas Davis. "He took...
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Thornton Police: 2 Kids Found Safe After Being Unlawfully Taken

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators say two young children out of Thornton are back home safe after they were both taken by a man in violation of his court orders. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an Endangered Missing Alert was activated by Thornton Police Department for the children, who were both last seen in the Central Park area of Denver around 4 p.m. May 14. Just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Thornton Police tweeted both children were found safe. The two children were unlawfully taken by 33-year-old Gabriel Rensch Sr. Investigators said he might have taken the children to the area of Laramie, Wyoming. Recently, he had reportedly been taking the children hiking and camping. (credit: CBI) The relationship between Rensch and the two children was also not established in the Endangered Missing Alert. There was no immediate information about about Rensch and if he had been placed in police custody.
THORNTON, CO
FOX21News.com

Woman kicks neighbor’s door, busts window, steals item

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police were sent out to Mohawk Drive, located southwest of 19th and Mesa, on a home invasion in progress Tuesday afternoon. The person who called said a woman had started kicking at her neighbor’s door, trying to get inside. According to CSPD, another...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Neighbors Along RTD W Line Worry About Drugs & Crime: ‘There’s Open Drug Dealing’

(CBS4) – Recently shot drone video showing the RTD W light rail station on Knox Court in Denver shows groups congregating, some not waiting for a train at all. Neighbors say drugs, including fentanyl, are rampant. “They are all doing the same thing, they are shooting up, getting high, selling fentanyl,” said a female resident of an apartment building nearby. (credit: CBS) The danger is the reason she did not want to show her face for a CBS4 interview. There’s danger as close as her building’s garage. Security camera video recently captured there shows a man beating a female senior citizen before walking...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

11 People Indicted On Major Denver Auto Theft Ring; 1 Suspect, Esequiel Gomez, Still On The Run

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced it will prosecute 11 people accused of stealing at least 130 vehicles including camping trailers as well as firearms. The group was part of an organized crime ring. Authorities are still looking for one outstanding suspect – Esequiel Gomez, 33. The group victimized across the Denver-metro area, prosecutors say, amounting to $3 million in stolen property between Feb. 4 and May 11. The district attorney’s office says they used the money to buy methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. The defendants allegedly used electronic key programmers to bypass key fobs for new and luxury...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect arrested after firing handgun into air during domestic violence disturbance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect who fired a handgun into the air during a reported domestic violence disturbance. Wednesday, police from the Sand Creek Division received a report about a disturbance in the 3900 block of Lardner Lane, just before 2:45 a.m. At the scene, police discovered The post Suspect arrested after firing handgun into air during domestic violence disturbance appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Sheriff’s office search for man suspected of breaking into vehicles in early May

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking for the community's help to identify a man suspected in the reported auto break-ins in the beginning of May. From Tuesday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 4, the sheriff's office say they received multiple reports of vehicles getting broken into. The post Sheriff’s office search for man suspected of breaking into vehicles in early May appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

