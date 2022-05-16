Sunnyside residents worried about recent shootouts

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators say two young children out of Thornton are back home safe after they were both taken by a man in violation of his court orders. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an Endangered Missing Alert was activated by Thornton Police Department for the children, who were both last seen in the Central Park area of Denver around 4 p.m. May 14. Just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Thornton Police tweeted both children were found safe. The two children were unlawfully taken by 33-year-old Gabriel Rensch Sr. Investigators said he might have taken the children to the area of Laramie, Wyoming. Recently, he had reportedly been taking the children hiking and camping. (credit: CBI) The relationship between Rensch and the two children was also not established in the Endangered Missing Alert. There was no immediate information about about Rensch and if he had been placed in police custody.

