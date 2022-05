Ten people were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities have called an “evil” racially motivated act of violent extremism, and perhaps the worst mass shooting in city history.Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York, was arraigned on Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty. Here’s everything we know about what happened:How many victims were there?Ten people were killed in the Saturday shooting, including a retired Buffalo police officer working as a security guard in the store, according to officials.Another three people sustained non-lethal...

