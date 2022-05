ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man with a love for the community has fired up a new plan to bring Rockford’s residents together, with the help from a local restaurant. Rockford’s State Street will soon be taken over by a tiki themed bash. Gatsby 815 and Velvet Robot Coffee Lab owner, Justin Carner, is partnering up with Abero’s owner, Paul Sletten, to host the event. It includes delicious food from food trucks, live music and tropical drinks that are sure to get your taste buds singing.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO