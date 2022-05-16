ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

The City Where People Pay the Lowest Housing Costs in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Xepa_0fg1bJqm00 U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic - hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a single adult can expect to pay an estimated $11,026 on housing in 2022. This amount varies across the country, however, from state to state and city to city.

Using data from the EPI’s Family Budget Calculator, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro area with the lowest housing costs in every state. Metro areas are ranked on 2022 estimates of housing and utility costs for a modest studio apartment.

It is important to note that four states - Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont - each have only one metro area. As a result, the metro area in these places ranks as having the lowest housing costs by default only.

Among the metro areas on this list, housing costs for a single adult range from about $5,400 to $15,850, and in most cases they are over $1,000 below housing costs across the state as a whole. Lower housing costs in these places are often a reflection of what residents can afford. The majority of metro areas on this list have a lower median household income than the statewide median. Here is a look at the income needed to be middle class in each state .

Home values also tend to be lower in areas with low housing costs, and in most metro areas on this list, the median home value is below the comparable statewide median. Here is a look at the mortgage rate in America every year since 1972.

Click here to see the metro area with the lowest housing costs in each state
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14S4zK_0fg1bJqm00

Alabama: Anniston-Oxford
> Est. annual housing costs: $5,784 (Alabama: $7,476)
> Median household income: $50,128 (Alabama: $52,035)
> Homeownership rate: 70.4% (Alabama: 69.2%)
> Median home value: $121,600 (Alabama: $149,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8yiw_0fg1bJqm00

Alaska: Fairbanks
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,296 (Alaska: $10,316)
> Median household income: $76,464 (Alaska: $77,790)
> Homeownership rate: 58.9% (Alaska: 64.8%)
> Median home value: $240,300 (Alaska: $275,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 2

ALSO READ: 20 Cities Where the Middle Class Can No Longer Afford Housing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LQOq_0fg1bJqm00

Arizona: Tucson
> Est. annual housing costs: $7,596 (Arizona: $10,143)
> Median household income: $55,023 (Arizona: $61,529)
> Homeownership rate: 64.0% (Arizona: 65.3%)
> Median home value: $199,400 (Arizona: $242,000)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M29TB_0fg1bJqm00

Arkansas: Jonesboro
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,420 (Arkansas: $6,808)
> Median household income: $47,610 (Arkansas: $49,475)
> Homeownership rate: 58.1% (Arkansas: 65.8%)
> Median home value: $136,000 (Arkansas: $133,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ii2xN_0fg1bJqm00

California: El Centro
> Est. annual housing costs: $8,496 (California: $16,349)
> Median household income: $46,222 (California: $78,672)
> Homeownership rate: 58.1% (California: 55.3%)
> Median home value: $206,700 (California: $538,500)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii5OJ_0fg1bJqm00

Colorado: Pueblo
> Est. annual housing costs: $7,572 (Colorado: $12,463)
> Median household income: $49,979 (Colorado: $75,231)
> Homeownership rate: 65.1% (Colorado: 66.2%)
> Median home value: $172,500 (Colorado: $369,900)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUhtL_0fg1bJqm00

Connecticut: Norwich-New London
> Est. annual housing costs: $9,720 (Connecticut: $11,547)
> Median household income: $75,831 (Connecticut: $79,855)
> Homeownership rate: 67.1% (Connecticut: 66.1%)
> Median home value: $246,800 (Connecticut: $279,700)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 4

ALSO READ: The State Where the Most People Live Alone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fl3zc_0fg1bJqm00

Delaware: Dover
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,536 (Delaware: $10,148)
> Median household income: $60,117 (Delaware: $69,110)
> Homeownership rate: 68.8% (Delaware: 71.4%)
> Median home value: $226,600 (Delaware: $258,300)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 1

*Because Dover is the only eligible metro in Delaware, it is the metro with the lowest highest housing costs by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlKxg_0fg1bJqm00

Florida: Sebring-Avon Park
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,900 (Florida: $11,076)
> Median household income: $43,708 (Florida: $57,703)
> Homeownership rate: 77.0% (Florida: 66.2%)
> Median home value: $120,500 (Florida: $232,000)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvUnq_0fg1bJqm00

Georgia: Macon-Bibb County
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,264 (Georgia: $10,106)
> Median household income: $46,083 (Georgia: $61,224)
> Homeownership rate: 61.4% (Georgia: 64.0%)
> Median home value: $132,700 (Georgia: $190,200)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461Oik_0fg1bJqm00

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina
> Est. annual housing costs: $15,852 (Hawaii: $16,151)
> Median household income: $84,363 (Hawaii: $83,173)
> Homeownership rate: 62.5% (Hawaii: 60.3%)
> Median home value: $657,400 (Hawaii: $636,400)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhe3o_0fg1bJqm00

Idaho: Pocatello
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,192 (Idaho: $7,517)
> Median household income: $51,914 (Idaho: $58,915)
> Homeownership rate: 68.3% (Idaho: 70.8%)
> Median home value: $165,800 (Idaho: $235,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 5

ALSO READ: States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BgBj_0fg1bJqm00

Illinois: Decatur
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,108 (Illinois: $10,427)
> Median household income: $53,725 (Illinois: $68,428)
> Homeownership rate: 69.1% (Illinois: 66.3%)
> Median home value: $103,100 (Illinois: $202,100)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uCJ1_0fg1bJqm00

Indiana: Michigan City-La Porte
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,060 (Indiana: $7,294)
> Median household income: $57,010 (Indiana: $58,235)
> Homeownership rate: 73.3% (Indiana: 69.5%)
> Median home value: $139,900 (Indiana: $148,900)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HeqJ_0fg1bJqm00

Iowa: Davenport-Moline-Rock Island
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,204 (Iowa: $6,816)
> Median household income: $59,876 (Iowa: $61,836)
> Homeownership rate: 70.7% (Iowa: 71.2%)
> Median home value: $141,600 (Iowa: $153,900)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zNas_0fg1bJqm00

Kansas: Wichita
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,756 (Kansas: $7,689)
> Median household income: $58,333 (Kansas: $61,091)
> Homeownership rate: 64.3% (Kansas: 66.2%)
> Median home value: $144,200 (Kansas: $157,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlAA4_0fg1bJqm00

Kentucky: Owensboro
> Est. annual housing costs: $7,176 (Kentucky: $6,892)
> Median household income: $54,946 (Kentucky: $52,238)
> Homeownership rate: 68.5% (Kentucky: 67.6%)
> Median home value: $139,300 (Kentucky: $147,100)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 5

ALSO READ: States Where Most Adults Live With Their Parents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNoOJ_0fg1bJqm00

Louisiana: Alexandria
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,480 (Louisiana: $8,172)
> Median household income: $48,294 (Louisiana: $50,800)
> Homeownership rate: 65.7% (Louisiana: 66.6%)
> Median home value: $144,500 (Louisiana: $168,100)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pKEc_0fg1bJqm00

Maine: Lewiston-Auburn
> Est. annual housing costs: $8,220 (Maine: $9,478)
> Median household income: $55,002 (Maine: $59,489)
> Homeownership rate: 64.9% (Maine: 72.9%)
> Median home value: $166,600 (Maine: $198,000)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZHXl_0fg1bJqm00

Maryland: Cumberland
> Est. annual housing costs: $5,988 (Maryland: $13,489)
> Median household income: $50,188 (Maryland: $87,063)
> Homeownership rate: 71.7% (Maryland: 67.1%)
> Median home value: $131,300 (Maryland: $325,400)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7oHv_0fg1bJqm00

Massachusetts: Springfield
> Est. annual housing costs: $8,940 (Massachusetts: $16,239)
> Median household income: $61,360 (Massachusetts: $84,385)
> Homeownership rate: 63.9% (Massachusetts: 62.5%)
> Median home value: $236,200 (Massachusetts: $398,800)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Indrl_0fg1bJqm00

Michigan: Bay City
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,144 (Michigan: $8,040)
> Median household income: $48,290 (Michigan: $59,234)
> Homeownership rate: 76.1% (Michigan: 71.7%)
> Median home value: $106,400 (Michigan: $162,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 14

ALSO READ: This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkuT7_0fg1bJqm00

Minnesota: St. Cloud
> Est. annual housing costs: $7,608 (Minnesota: $9,306)
> Median household income: $64,118 (Minnesota: $73,382)
> Homeownership rate: 68.4% (Minnesota: 71.9%)
> Median home value: $192,100 (Minnesota: $235,700)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPhWO_0fg1bJqm00

Mississippi: Hattiesburg
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,768 (Mississippi: $7,274)
> Median household income: $48,231 (Mississippi: $46,511)
> Homeownership rate: 65.1% (Mississippi: 68.8%)
> Median home value: $135,600 (Mississippi: $125,500)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JelkG_0fg1bJqm00

Missouri: Jefferson City
> Est. annual housing costs: $5,364 (Missouri: $7,411)
> Median household income: $60,586 (Missouri: $57,290)
> Homeownership rate: 71.7% (Missouri: 67.1%)
> Median home value: $162,100 (Missouri: $163,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hgPx_0fg1bJqm00

Montana: Great Falls
> Est. annual housing costs: $7,308 (Montana: $7,639)
> Median household income: $52,049 (Montana: $56,539)
> Homeownership rate: 66.6% (Montana: 68.5%)
> Median home value: $184,400 (Montana: $244,900)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07yXoj_0fg1bJqm00

Nebraska: Lincoln
> Est. annual housing costs: $7,428 (Nebraska: $7,311)
> Median household income: $62,883 (Nebraska: $63,015)
> Homeownership rate: 59.8% (Nebraska: 66.2%)
> Median home value: $188,700 (Nebraska: $164,000)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 2

ALSO READ: 20 Cities Where the Middle Class Can No Longer Afford Housing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVIH2_0fg1bJqm00

Nevada: Carson City
> Est. annual housing costs: $8,100 (Nevada: $9,212)
> Median household income: $58,305 (Nevada: $62,043)
> Homeownership rate: 58.2% (Nevada: 57.1%)
> Median home value: $299,900 (Nevada: $290,200)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112h9D_0fg1bJqm00

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,752 (New Hampshire: $10,550)
> Median household income: $82,099 (New Hampshire: $77,923)
> Homeownership rate: 65.7% (New Hampshire: 71.2%)
> Median home value: $287,900 (New Hampshire: $272,300)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 1

*Because Manchester-Nashua is the only eligible metro in New Hampshire, it is the metro with the lowest highest housing costs by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uVRDd_0fg1bJqm00

New Jersey: Ocean City
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,776 (New Jersey: $13,895)
> Median household income: $72,385 (New Jersey: $85,245)
> Homeownership rate: 78.0% (New Jersey: 64.0%)
> Median home value: $306,200 (New Jersey: $343,500)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVP0S_0fg1bJqm00

New Mexico: Las Cruces
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,852 (New Mexico: $7,822)
> Median household income: $44,024 (New Mexico: $51,243)
> Homeownership rate: 64.6% (New Mexico: 68.0%)
> Median home value: $153,600 (New Mexico: $175,700)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlWZo_0fg1bJqm00

New York: Utica-Rome
> Est. annual housing costs: $7,044 (New York: $15,849)
> Median household income: $58,983 (New York: $71,117)
> Homeownership rate: 69.9% (New York: 54.1%)
> Median home value: $127,000 (New York: $325,000)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 13

ALSO READ: The State Where the Most People Live Alone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BydWt_0fg1bJqm00

North Carolina: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,684 (North Carolina: $9,297)
> Median household income: $49,706 (North Carolina: $56,642)
> Homeownership rate: 73.4% (North Carolina: 65.7%)
> Median home value: $139,100 (North Carolina: $182,100)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SlP5H_0fg1bJqm00

North Dakota: Fargo
> Est. annual housing costs: $7,116 (North Dakota: $7,561)
> Median household income: $65,995 (North Dakota: $65,315)
> Homeownership rate: 55.9% (North Dakota: 62.5%)
> Median home value: $225,600 (North Dakota: $199,900)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16hutZ_0fg1bJqm00

Ohio: Mansfield
> Est. annual housing costs: $5,940 (Ohio: $7,149)
> Median household income: $49,186 (Ohio: $58,116)
> Homeownership rate: 66.9% (Ohio: 66.3%)
> Median home value: $115,100 (Ohio: $151,400)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25UA9C_0fg1bJqm00

Oklahoma: Enid
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,624 (Oklahoma: $7,422)
> Median household income: $55,435 (Oklahoma: $53,840)
> Homeownership rate: 65.4% (Oklahoma: 66.1%)
> Median home value: $119,000 (Oklahoma: $142,400)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140Ql8_0fg1bJqm00

Oregon: Medford
> Est. annual housing costs: $8,724 (Oregon: $11,834)
> Median household income: $56,327 (Oregon: $65,667)
> Homeownership rate: 64.3% (Oregon: 62.8%)
> Median home value: $294,500 (Oregon: $336,700)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 8

ALSO READ: States With the Most Renters At Risk of Eviction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2trUoC_0fg1bJqm00

Pennsylvania: Johnstown
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,288 (Pennsylvania: $8,935)
> Median household income: $47,644 (Pennsylvania: $63,627)
> Homeownership rate: 74.7% (Pennsylvania: 69.0%)
> Median home value: $94,900 (Pennsylvania: $187,500)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOkNC_0fg1bJqm00

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick
> Est. annual housing costs: $10,176 (Rhode Island: $10,672)
> Median household income: $70,676 (Rhode Island: $70,305)
> Homeownership rate: 62.0% (Rhode Island: 61.6%)
> Median home value: $290,500 (Rhode Island: $276,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 1

*Because Providence-Warwick is the only eligible metro in Rhode Island, it is the metro with the lowest highest housing costs by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FqLNU_0fg1bJqm00

South Carolina: Florence
> Est. annual housing costs: $7,392 (South Carolina: $8,930)
> Median household income: $45,037 (South Carolina: $54,864)
> Homeownership rate: 67.0% (South Carolina: 70.1%)
> Median home value: $125,100 (South Carolina: $170,100)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFHWe_0fg1bJqm00

South Dakota: Rapid City
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,924 (South Dakota: $6,806)
> Median household income: $59,076 (South Dakota: $59,896)
> Homeownership rate: 70.0% (South Dakota: 68.0%)
> Median home value: $199,100 (South Dakota: $174,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXRNI_0fg1bJqm00

Tennessee: Kingsport-Bristol
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,156 (Tennessee: $8,412)
> Median household income: $46,685 (Tennessee: $54,833)
> Homeownership rate: 73.5% (Tennessee: 66.5%)
> Median home value: $140,800 (Tennessee: $177,600)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 10

ALSO READ: States Where Most Adults Live With Their Parents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440r36_0fg1bJqm00

Texas: El Paso
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,576 (Texas: $10,028)
> Median household income: $48,193 (Texas: $63,826)
> Homeownership rate: 62.3% (Texas: 62.3%)
> Median home value: $126,200 (Texas: $187,200)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6vs3_0fg1bJqm00

Utah: Logan
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,192 (Utah: $9,015)
> Median household income: $60,466 (Utah: $74,197)
> Homeownership rate: 64.7% (Utah: 70.5%)
> Median home value: $252,800 (Utah: $305,400)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwsAo_0fg1bJqm00

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington
> Est. annual housing costs: $13,092 (Vermont: $10,130)
> Median household income: $73,447 (Vermont: $63,477)
> Homeownership rate: 66.8% (Vermont: 71.3%)
> Median home value: $285,200 (Vermont: $230,900)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 1

*Because Burlington-South Burlington is the only eligible metro in Vermont, it is the metro with the lowest highest housing costs by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vYMx5_0fg1bJqm00

Virginia: Lynchburg
> Est. annual housing costs: $7,596 (Virginia: $13,125)
> Median household income: $56,983 (Virginia: $76,398)
> Homeownership rate: 70.8% (Virginia: 66.7%)
> Median home value: $173,900 (Virginia: $282,800)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNtv4_0fg1bJqm00

Washington: Spokane-Spokane Valley
> Est. annual housing costs: $8,088 (Washington: $13,473)
> Median household income: $59,656 (Washington: $77,006)
> Homeownership rate: 64.4% (Washington: 63.3%)
> Median home value: $243,000 (Washington: $366,800)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 10

ALSO READ: This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3pn9_0fg1bJqm00

West Virginia: Weirton-Steubenville
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,132 (West Virginia: $6,969)
> Median household income: $47,525 (West Virginia: $48,037)
> Homeownership rate: 71.0% (West Virginia: 73.7%)
> Median home value: $95,400 (West Virginia: $123,200)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRr7d_0fg1bJqm00

Wisconsin: Oshkosh-Neenah
> Est. annual housing costs: $6,348 (Wisconsin: $7,624)
> Median household income: $59,947 (Wisconsin: $63,293)
> Homeownership rate: 65.7% (Wisconsin: 67.1%)
> Median home value: $158,400 (Wisconsin: $189,200)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E2tpR_0fg1bJqm00

Wyoming: Casper
> Est. annual housing costs: $7,116 (Wyoming: $7,858)
> Median household income: $62,168 (Wyoming: $65,304)
> Homeownership rate: 70.6% (Wyoming: 71.0%)
> Median home value: $215,400 (Wyoming: $228,000)
> No. of metros considered in ranking: 2

Methodology

To determine the metro area in each state where single people pay the least for housing, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on housing costs from the Economic Policy Institute's 2022 Family Budget Calculator.

In the Family Budget Calculator, the EPI estimates the housing costs for families to maintain a modest yet adequate standard of living. The budgets are created for 10 family types for U.S. counties and metro areas. We used estimates for a single person with no children. For this family type, the EPI assumes the single person is employed and files federal income taxes as the head of household.

State-level housing cost estimates are aggregated from the county level using five-year estimates of total households from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

We used the 384 metropolitan statistical areas as delineated by the United States Office of Management and Budget and used by the Census Bureau as our definition of metros.

To find the metro with the lowest housing cost in each state, state metro areas were ranked based on the EPI’s annual housing cost estimates. Ties were broken with five-year estimates of median gross rent from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey.

Additional information on median household income, homeownership rate, and median home value are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey. Because the Census Bureau didn’t release one-year estimates for 2020 due to data collection issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all ACS data are five-year estimates.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where People Can’t Wait to Leave

The pandemic has changed everything, including where we choose to live. While many factors go into this choice, affordability remains a driving force, according to George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com. (This is the cheapest city to buy a home.) “Worries over health, financial pressures, lifestyle, and well-being were channeled into finding a […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Metros Where Home Prices Shot Up This Year

The spring home-buying season is well underway, and despite the storm clouds of rising interest rates and inflation, the strong job market is providing stability for homebuyers. In certain metropolitan areas of the country, the housing market continues to be white hot, with prices marching higher.  ATTOM Data Solutions, a real estate data analytics company, […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Vermont Business
State
Maine State
Vermont State
Vermont Real Estate
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Act#Housing Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in America

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive eruptions can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and uncover bodies. It […]
SCIENCE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

116K+
Followers
76K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy